Prescribed burns smoke Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Smoke from several prescribed burns Tuesday covered much of Northwest Arkansas and more burns are planned.

National Forest fire managers are conducting prescribed burns in areas across the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. The purposes of the burns are to reestablish fire's natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

Prescribed burns Tuesday were in Crawford, Scott, Garland, Pope Stone and Newton counties in Arkansas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma. The burn in Crawford County was almost 3,000 acres.

On Wednesday morning, Forest Service officials listed Northwest Arkansas as having moderate risk of small particulate matter in the air. Unusually sensitive people are urged to reduce outdoor activity and go inside if symptoms persist.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Prescribed burns were planned for today Wednesday in Polk, Madison, Scott, Johnson, Yell, Baxter, Stone and Montgomery counties in Arkansas and McCurtain County in Oklahoma.

Many requirements must be met before a prescribed fire can take place, according to the Forest Service. The days chosen include a combination of the correct humidity, wind speed and direction, temperature, fuel moisture, and atmospheric conditions.

Daily prescribed fire updates can also be found at: www.fs.usda.gov/ouachitaor by calling 888-243-1042.