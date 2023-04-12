The Rev. Tonya Boyce (left) director of Eternal Grace Ministries, and a young woman, look through the prom dresses that are on display for the annual prom dress giveaway. Two non-profit agencies, Eternal Grace and TOPPS Inc., are partnering to give away prom dresses today from 3:30-6 p.m. at TOPPS Big Rec, 1000 Townsend Park Drive. This is the eighth giveaway for Eternal Grace, a program directed by to help youth who need assistance with attire for the prom. They will also help males as well, according to a news release. Donations are also accepted including attire for males and females, makeup, jewelry, shoes and financial donations. Details: The Rev. Tonya Boyce, (870) 872-2057 or TOPPS, (870) 850-6011. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Prom giveaway underway

