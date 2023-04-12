Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Prom giveaway underway

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:02 a.m.
The Rev. Tonya Boyce (left) director of Eternal Grace Ministries, and a young woman, look through the prom dresses that are on display for the annual prom dress giveaway. Two non-profit agencies, Eternal Grace and TOPPS Inc., are partnering to give away prom dresses today from 3:30-6 p.m. at TOPPS Big Rec, 1000 Townsend Park Drive. This is the eighth giveaway for Eternal Grace, a program directed by to help youth who need assistance with attire for the prom. They will also help males as well, according to a news release. Donations are also accepted including attire for males and females, makeup, jewelry, shoes and financial donations. Details: The Rev. Tonya Boyce, (870) 872-2057 or TOPPS, (870) 850-6011. (Special to The Commercial)

The Rev. Tonya Boyce (left) director of Eternal Grace Ministries, and a young woman, look through the prom dresses that are on display for the annual prom dress giveaway. Two non-profit agencies, Eternal Grace and TOPPS Inc., are partnering to give away prom dresses today from 3:30-6 p.m. at TOPPS Big Rec, 1000 Townsend Park Drive. This is the eighth giveaway for Eternal Grace, a program directed by to help youth who need assistance with attire for the prom. They will also help males as well, according to a news release. Donations are also accepted including attire for males and females, makeup, jewelry, shoes and financial donations. Details: The Rev. Tonya Boyce, (870) 872-2057 or TOPPS, (870) 850-6011. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Prom giveaway underway

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT