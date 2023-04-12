Red China has always taken the long view. Except recently. Maybe it's just a rogue general making a name for himself.

After a three-day large-scale exercise around Taiwan over the weekend, somebody among the mainland's brass put this out for the world to hear, see, and shudder at:

"The theater's troops are ready to fight at all times and can fight at any time to resolutely smash any form of 'Taiwan independence' and foreign interference attempts."

Notice the scare quotes around Taiwan independence. As if Taiwan wasn't running itself quite successfully these days. And wants to continue.

According to the Associated Press: "Military experts say the exercises serve both as intimidation and as an opportunity for Chinese troops to practice sealing off Taiwan by blocking sea and air traffic, an important strategic option the Chinese military might pursue in the event it uses military force to take Taiwan."

They are ready to fight. The United States should be, too.

Not that any kind of conflict would be anything but a catastrophe for the whole world. But the best way to prevent conflict, is to prepare for conflict. It's called Peace Through Strength. And it works more often than not.

Or the world must hope.