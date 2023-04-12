PREP ROUNDUP: High school baseball and softball

BASEBALL

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 2, DREW CENTRAL 0 Mason Morgan gave up 2 hits and registered 9 strikeouts in 7 innings in a win for Camden Harmony Grove (15-5, 7-0 3A-8). Andrew Taylor drove in a run as well for the Hornets.

HARDING ACADEMY 13, ROSE BUD 1 Kade Smith had three runs batted in and Kyler Hoover had three hits in a blowout for Harding Academy (12-5, 5-0 3A-6). Levi Lang also had two hits and scored three times for the Wildcats.

VAN BUREN 12-8, ALMA 2-6 Presley Nichols allowed 4 hits and struck out 8 in 7 innings as Van Buren (6-8, 3-5 5A-West) rolled in Game 1 before holding on in the nightcap. Peyton Pschier added four hits and drove in three, while Clark Seeger contributed three runs batted in the opener. Pschier had three hits to lead the Pointers in the second game.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 14, ROGERS HERITAGE 0 Kasey Wood, Trista Peterson and Kadence Strafford all hit home runs in a thrashing for Bentonville (13-1, 6-0 6A-West). Wood, who had three hits, and Peterson both drove in four runs each for the Lady Tigers. Sara Watson and Addy Ward also recorded three hits in the win.

BRADLEY 7, TAYLOR 4 Ainslee Moore fanned seven batters in seven innings as Bradley (14-6, 5-0 1A-8) prevailed. Moore also drove in a run, and Emilee Lyons had two hits for the Lady Bears. Madison Lindsey finished with two hits, including a home run, for Taylor (12-2, 5-2).

BRYANT 10, CONWAY 5 Abby Gentry blasted a home and finished 3 for 5 with 3 runs batted in to power Bryant (7-3, 4-1 6A-Central). Alyson White went 4 for 5, and both Kailee Nichols and Emma Bonvillain added two hits for the Lady Hornets. Sophia King had two hits and three RBI for Conway (9-6, 3-2).

COTTER 15, JASPER 0 (3 INN.) McKenna Collins and Emily O'Neal both scored three times each as Cotter (10-0) cruised. Bailee Lipe gave up no hits, walked 1 and struck out 4 for the Lady Warriors.

NASHVILLE 11, DE QUEEN 0 Landyn Tompkins belted a grand slam as Nashville (11-6, 6-2 4A-7) bounced back from Tuesday's road loss at Bauxite to shut out the Lady Leopards.

ROGERS 4, BENTONVILLE WEST 2 Ava Johnson had two runs batted in to help Rogers (20-2, 7-1 6A-West) hold on. Johnson also struck out five in four innings for the Lady Mounties. Ella Beeman and Lauryn Heinle drove in runs as well for Rogers.

VAN BUREN 10-10, ALMA 1-0 Emberlin Caldwell got Van Buren (18-2, 8-0 5A-West) off on the right track with 15 strikeouts in the opener to spark her team to a two-game sweep over the Lady Airedales. The Lady Pointers also had 18 hits in the first game before banging out 10 hits in Game 2. Caldwell, who also had an additional 10 strikeouts in the outing, Riley Lowrey and Lauryn Mills all had two hits.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

POCAHONTAS 8, BROOKLAND 7 Jackson Privett drove in the game-winning run for Pocahontas (9-3, 6-1 4A-3), which has won four consecutive games. The University of Arkansas-Little Rock commit had two hits in the game and came on to pitch the final 5 2/3 innings for the Redskins, who trailed 7-0 in the third inning. Privett had 9 strikeouts, allowed 3 hits and issued 2 walks.

RECTOR 7, RIVERSIDE 3 Ashton Scott went 2 for 4, and Evan Holmes drove in two runs as Rector (9-2, 8-2 2A-3) pulled within a half-game of the Rebels in the league standings. Landon Haywood struck out four in relief to earn the win.