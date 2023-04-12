SEARK coach prospect boasts, aptly

Belinda Hendrix doesn't carry her national and conference championship rings from Chipola College in Florida everywhere, but as she told a Southeast Arkansas College supporter, they make for a good conversation-starter.

Hendrix, 47, was at SEARK on Tuesday morning meeting staff and supporters as a finalist for the school's initial head softball coaching position and brought along seven championship rings, three of them representing her national titles in NJCAA Division I coaching Chipola. Hendrix most recently coached at East Tennessee State University.

She is the second of three softball finalists to interview this week, following University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff assistant Cecilia Kolesar on Monday. Former Henderson State University Coach Beth Jackson will meet and greet with SEARK staff and supporters at 10 a.m. today.

Hendrix wasn't the first coach in Chipola's softball history, but she took a program and built it into a perennial power, winning national titles in 2007 (her third season at the helm), 2015 and 2019, and Florida College System Activities Association/Region VIII titles in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2021. Ten times Hendrix has led the Marianna, Fla.-based college to the Florida Panhandle Conference title, and 10 times she's been named the conference coach of the year.

"Chipola is the smallest school in the state of Florida with athletics, so it's very similar to this area," said Hendrix, who played and earned her associate's degree at Thomas University in Georgia and earned a bachelor's degree at Troy (Ala.) University. "I look for kids who are serious about softball, who are serious about their academics, kids who are overlooked, kids who are athletic, have a chip on their shoulder and want to prove a point. I think it could be very similar to what I did at Chipola. Our selling point in Marianna was Walmart. That's basically all we had."

Hendrix started her career teaching and coaching at Vernon (Fla.) High School in 2001, going 74-23 (.763 win percentage). Her overall college record is 723-187 (.794), and she's coached 50 junior-college All-Americans and graduated 90% of her student athletes.

Getting the right people and having the support of administration – which SEARK has in President Steven Bloomberg and Athletic Director Chad Kline, Hendrix said – also were key in helping Chipola win titles, she added.

"Very similar to Chipola, this is family-oriented, and that's the feeling I've gotten so far," she said.

Hendrix's husband Jimmy traveled to Pine Bluff with her. They met at Thomas and have been married for 22 years with two daughters, ages 22 and 19. He's also coached with her at Chipola and East Tennessee for 18 years.

"She's a great leader for the females," Jimmy Hendrix said. "The way she instructs them and the way she's around them and dealing with them, bringing it down to communication – that's the key. She's going to find the best athletes. She'll start locally and then expand out and try to get athletes we can coach. She'll make sure they're going to class. She's a great role model for the female athlete because she's been through it. She understands academics is the way to get through it.

Asked if he'll assist Belinda again should she be hired at SEARK, Jimmy answered, with a laugh: "That's in discussion."

The Hendrixes had a rough go of it during their lone season at ETSU (2021-22), going 8-48. They were fired last November after allegations surfaced that Belinda Hendrix created "an unhealthy team culture," according to multiple media outlets.

"I can't discuss everything because there are still some issues going on with the lawyers," Belinda Hendrix said, adding there was also a change in leadership of the ETSU athletic department and coaching changes followed. "It just wasn't a good fit, and the only reason I left Chipola was my mom passed away two years ago, and she lived in my backyard in Marianna. I just thought, it's time to venture out. Things happen for a reason, I believe. That door was closed, and I'm looking for that next opportunity."

ETSU had been working with Belinda Hendrix "in an effort to improve the situation" but did not see expected results, interim AD Richard Sander told media outlets at the time. Sander has since been promoted to full-time AD.

The expectations and standards Belinda Hendrix set for her teams will be the same, she said, and she also wants to bring a national championship to Pine Bluff.

"I have taken into account, when I say something and I mean something, that's not necessarily how an 18-year-old is going to perceive it," she said. "I take a little more time of communicating with them. My degree is in psychology, so I take more time in communicating with the girls."