Section of Broadway Street in North Little Rock to be closed over weekend for 30 Crossing work

The section of Broadway Street underneath the Interstate 30 bridge in North Little Rock will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

The temporary closure is needed as the Arkansas Department of Transportation demolishes the existing I-30 westbound bridge as part of the 30 Crossing project.

Construction crews will close Broadway Street between South Cypress and North Locust streets.

For detours to navigate the area, westbound traffic on Broadway Street will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, then take the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway Street. Traffic moving eastbound on Broadway will detour to Poplar Street, take Riverfront Drive, and return to Broadway Street.

Continued 30 Crossing construction will also require lane closures this weekend.

It will reduce westbound traffic from three lanes to two between Sixth Street and I-630 in downtown Little Rock.

Crews will convert the outside lane of I-30 westbound into an exit-only lane to Sixth Street as it comes across the Arkansas River bridge. I-30 westbound traffic will then be reduced to two lanes through Little Rock, with the option to continue westbound or exit to Interstate 630.

The lane reduction is scheduled to last the same length of time as the Broadway closure, weather permitting.