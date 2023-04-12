Spa City bath under repair to stay open

HOT SPRINGS -- Although fencing and scaffolding are up around parts of the Buckstaff Bath House, the Hot Springs spa's manager says the business will remain open as usual while the National Park Service updates the historic building's exterior.

Primecorps LLC, out of Austin, Texas, was awarded the bid on March 16 for a total price of $478,840, according to sam.gov, the U.S. government's online contract website. The contract calls for the contractor to replace the terrazzo front porch; replace the exterior sidewalks, steps and ramp; repaint all exterior painted surfaces; and tuck-point, or clean and replace old mortar, on the tan exterior brick of the building.

"They're tuckpointing the brick to keep the water from going inside the brick and ruining the plaster on the inside of the building, and they're also going to paint a lot of it -- if not all of it -- and redoing the porch, the sidewalk and the steps going up to the front," Mark Scott, Hot Springs National Park facility manager, said.

"They're gonna replace all the terrazzo on the porch," he said. "The steps, replace those because all the concrete's starting to crumble and settle. It's just becoming an issue."

Work officially began on the project Monday, and the contract requires work to be completed in 120 days with 10 days allowed for rain. According to that schedule, work should be completed in mid-August.

While the Buckstaff is needing these extensive repairs, Scott said the repairs on other buildings on Bathhouse Row will "probably not [be] to that extent."

"With it being a concession for several years, the concessionaire was responsible for the maintenance of it," Scott said. "Since we've taken over the maintenance portion of it on the exterior envelope of the building -- that's why we've got these projects in now to correct these deficiencies that we found. "

The bath house was opened in 1912, and after the national park was designated in 1921, the Buckstaff has remained open as a bath house through a concession contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The thermal water jug fountain in front of the park's Administration Building on Reserve Street was also reopened Tuesday morning.

The national park closed the fountain on April 4 due to a leak that had been found in late March. Work to break away the concrete and repair the site was originally expected to be completed that day, but the project took longer than expected.

Concrete was poured to replace that demolished during the plumbing repair work on Monday, and barricades were taken down Tuesday morning. Soon after, people returned to the site to start filling their containers with thermal water.

"We had to run a new line over to the junction box into the bottom of the fountain, so we had to cut out more concrete than we anticipated," Scott said. "So we had to take the jug fountain apart to get into the bottom of it to run the new line all the way there. We were hoping we could cut one piece of concrete out and find the leak, put a clamp on it and be finished. But it never works that way."

Construction workers wait for another piece of scaffolding to assemble in front of the Buckstaff Bath House Tuesday morning. - Photo by James Leigh of The Sentinel-Record

