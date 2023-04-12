Summit gas rate to lower

Natural gas utility Summit Utilities confirmed Tuesday in a news release that its Arkansas residential customers will see a reduction in the "cost of gas" rate on their bills this summer.

The summer rate for residential customers is $0.6954 per 100 cubic feet, down from $1.22 per 100 cubic feet. That's a 43% decrease from the winter rate and a 27% decrease from the 2022 summer rate, the company said.

Natural gas utilities in Arkansas are required to adjust the cost of gas on November 1 and April 1 each year. Utilities aren't allowed to profit from the cost of natural gas.

"We know that high energy costs have created challenges for many of our customers, and we are glad to share financial relief through a reduced cost of gas," said Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer for Summit, said in the release. "We encourage customers who face challenges paying their bills to call our customer service department. We've hired an additional fifty representatives since November and our call wait times are below two minutes. Our agents stand ready to set up payment arrangements if customers need them or share information about payment assistance agencies for those that qualify for additional support."

Summit offers customer service at www.summitcares.com or by calling (800) 992-7552 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

