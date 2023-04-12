Sustainability focus of urban farm

Ensuring access to quality, nutritious food in the surrounding neighborhood and providing knowledge about how to grow food sustainably has become a major focus for Urbana Farmstead.

The urban farm on Arch Street near Landmark is situated in a food desert, co-owner Margie Raimondo said, where there are few other nearby produce options. The closest food retailer is a dollar store and many of the single mothers in the community work more than one job, Raimondo said.

Raimondo said she started her farmers market during the pandemic in 2020 when consumers were worried about food shortages and some became more interested in sustainable food practices like baking, growing produce and herbs at home and shopping at open-air farmers markets.

Seeing a need, she started teaching about growing and preparing quality food at home and began offering classes. Eventually Raimondo decided to extend her efforts to children and teens.

Raimondo formed the Urbana Farmstead nonprofit organization last year to teach children in her community to grow and sell produce.

"On this compound, I'm growing food and I'm either selling it in my little market -- and I only sell what I grow here -- or I make it into canned goods and I sell those also in the market, and/or I grow it and I do cooking classes, canning classes and private events," Raimondo said.

"Everything I'm doing sort of feeds back into this property, including my Root of Change program, so I'm not only doing that stuff but I'm trying to now teach it to younger people who are interested, or I'd like to help them become interested in farming and food and understand the food system and how we need to create a resilient food system. This is an area where it's very much needed."

"It's definitely an underserved area, there's no fresh fruit, no fresh vegetables. I'm it for this area," she said.

Urbana Farmstead recently received a $25,000 grant from the Simmons Bank Foundation to bring in more students and expand offerings for the Root of Change program, which serves youths ages 12 to 15 years old.

The grant will go toward increasing program participants and expanding farming and cooking opportunities for low-income families in southeast Little Rock.

The funding will go toward programs for six students over a 20 week period, purchasing supplies and equipment for a garden and kitchen, creating marketing media items made by the students and developing a study guide.

The program involves growing, harvesting, cooking and preserving foods as part of the recipe development process and development of a food product for market. Students will also learn how to batch cook a recipe and make products in a commercial kitchen, price setting and inventory control.

"As they grow up, they can use any one of those skill sets," Raimondo said.

Raimondo's program is a small step toward connecting more people with sustainably produced food.

Farmers markets offer a local foods and access to healthy options for low-income families in food-insecure places. Many markets accept federal nutrition benefits.

A Farmers Market Coalition survey found that in the summer of 2020, food purchases using SNAP benefits -- the largest federal food assistance program -- increased over 2019 levels at almost 40% of markets that responded.

The number of farmers markets in the United States rose by nearly 7% per year from 1994 to 2019 and growth in the number of such markets has been modest but stable since then, according to the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service.

From 2019 to 2020, sales at farmers markets increased by 11%. Sales at farm stores -- where farmers directly work with communities to provide fresh produce -- as well as other direct-to-consumer channels, grew by 79%, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service.

Other urban farmers markets popped up in Arkansas during the pandemic, such as Bell Urban Farmstand in Conway, which also opened in 2020.

"When you're talking specifically about the pandemic and it's impact on the food supply chain, it was pretty evident when you went into the grocery store that food was running out, shelves were almost empty," Arkansas Farm Bureau economist John McMinn said.

"People were already kind of interested in where their food was coming from, the ingredients in what they were ingesting and trying to just live a healthier lifestyle. So when the pandemic came around ... people were starting to look for other sources of food and it just so happened farmers markets were there offering locally grown, locally produced, locally prepared foods right in their own communities and the increase of that [traffic] was probably people that did not used to frequent farmers markets."

University of Arkansas agriculture economist Trey Malone said the pandemic essentially sped up a lot of trends already happening in food and agriculture demand.

"One of those trends is that people like to buy more niche products," Malone said.

"So instead of buying a generic product off the shelf, I think there's been this push of looking for more innovative things especially in the local space. The state of Arkansas historically has been pretty limited, I would say, in terms of the number of locally marketed products available to the average customer, and that's changed dramatically."