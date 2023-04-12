Temple transfer Battle commits to Arkansas

One of the top transfers in the NCAA portal, former Temple guard Khalif Battle has committed to Arkansas.

Battle, 6-5, 175, officially visited Arkansas last Thursday and Friday after previously visiting Central Florida. On3.com rates him the No. 10 player in the NCAA transfer portal.

A preseason second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Battle averaged 17.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.

Battle shot 41% from the field, 35% from three-point range and 89.8% at the free-throw line in 27 games. He left the team for personal reasons on Feb. 16. He had a season-high 27 points against SMU.

He played in 24 games in a covid-19 shortened season as a freshman in 2019-20 at Butler and shot 33% from the field and 30% beyond the three-point line before transferring to Temple.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 4 recruit in New Jersey in 2019. He chose Butler over offers from Connecticut, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse, Washington and other schools.

Battle, who’s expected to graduate in May and has two seasons of eligibility, is the third transfer to announce plans to join the Razorback program.

Washington guard Kenyon Menifield and Houston guard Tramon Mark have also pledged to the Razorbacks. On3.com rates Menifield the No.30 player and Mark the No. 49 player in the transfer portal.

The recruiting service rated Arkansas’ transfer class No.1 nationally after Battle’s commitment.