BOTTLE SHOTS: The most important bottle of wine I’ve ever had





To kick off spring, I'm back with another round of your questions. As always, you can email me at sethebarlowwine@gmail.com with all of your burgeoning booze questions and I'll do my best to steer you toward the correct answer.

What's the best bottle of wine you've ever had?

I always struggle with the word "best," because of how subjective it is and, to be honest, how bad my own memory is. I've been blessed to try many wines that have changed my perspective on a grape, a region, or even in a few instances, on life itself. Narrowing those down to a single bottle would be impossible.

Instead, I'll tell you about what was easily the most important bottle of wine I've ever had: Cupcake Red Velvet. Certainly, it's not the "best" in terms of quality, but it was the first wine I ever bought. I picked it up at my local grocery store well over a decade ago and had a glass that evening and began researching wine online for the very first time. The next day I went to my local wine shop and spoke to someone who could answer my questions and who would go on to suggest numerous other wines for my beginner palate.

Cupcake isn't a brand you're likely to ever find in this column again, but I can't deny that it changed my life in an immeasurable way. It's hard to get "better" than that.

What's the best wine to pair with brussels sprouts?

My fiance loves brussels sprouts, both cooking them and ordering them when we go out to eat, so you would think I have a set answer for this. The truth is that I think brussels sprouts, like asparagus, are a really tricky pairing to get right. The best advice I can offer is to go with white wines that already have some herbal aromas. Think sauvignon blanc or gruner veltliner from Austria.

Do you have a favorite Arkansas wine?

See my thoughts above about subjective terms like "best" and "favorite." But, if I have one wine-related regret, it's that I haven't visited enough of the wineries in Arkansas. Every single Arkansas winery that I've visited has been enjoyable and, most importantly, has given me the chance to meet great people. In every wine region I've visited, the folks who work in wineries are some of the nicest folks I've ever met, a fact that holds especially true in Arkansas.

I have to give special credit to Chateau Aux Arc for being one of the very first wineries that I ever visited and to Cowie Wine Cellars for their awesome Robert's Port. Of course, with its proximity to Little Rock, I've visited Rusty Tractor Vineyards the most and I've been able to see their wines improve dramatically vintage after vintage. Their winemaker is doing some really great work in the vineyard.

Do you think Arkansas will ever produce wines as renowned as those from California or Europe?

Arkansas' problem isn't a lack of expertise or know-how, it's climate. Places as hot and humid as Arkansas are just tough places to grow good wine grapes. There's hope, however. If enough ice melts, there's a chance a shallow inland sea could form along the Mississippi Delta, making much of Arkansas beachfront property. This would make our climate much more Mediterranean and make Arkansas the perfect spot for world-class vineyards.

You can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to

sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



