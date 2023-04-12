Third visit a charm for St. Louis DB

Getting prospects on campus multiple times is key, and Arkansas did that by getting sophomore defensive back Antonio Parker to Fayetteville for a third time Saturday.

“I really liked the visit,” Parker said. “I’ve come down here a couple of times before, so the facilities are still the same – nice, top notch.”

Parker, 6-0, 170 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, has eight scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Iowa State, Boston College, UNLV, Wisconsin and other schools.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 22 safety and No. 294 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

The intensity and energy of Saturday’s spring football practice impressed him.

“It’s very fast paced, very fast tempo,” Parker said.

He enjoyed watching the defensive backs in drills.

“Their technique in their first step and how they start, I really took that in,” he said. “They take everything like it’s 100%, like it’s in a game.”

Parker visited the Razorbacks with his teammates — sophomore running back target and cousin Jamarion Parker, and sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd.

His connection with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson is strong.

“He just made it feel like home,” Parker said.

Parker was diplomatic when talking about where Arkansas stood with him.

“I like it,” he said laughing. “I like it.”



