Travs remain hot, win home opener





As soon as Tanner Kirwer touched home plate at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, the orange Gatorade cooler came flying out of the Arkansas Travelers' dugout, perched atop the shoulders of a sweatshirt-wearing reserve and headed straight for Robbie Tenerowicz's mullet.

Opening Night? Always worth celebrating.

And a walk-off win on Opening Night? All the more so.

The Travelers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, setting the stage for Tenerowicz to smash an opposite-field single into right and give his team a come-from-behind 6-5 win against Springfield at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.





The Cardinals had scored five runs in their final three at-bats of the night, erasing what was an 4-0 lead for the Travs. But the bottom of Arkansas' batting order salvaged another stellar start from one of the Seattle Mariners' top pitching prospects and kept the Travs unbeaten through four games this season.

"It's just been fun the way we've done it," first-year Travs Manager Mike Freeman said. "We've done it pitching for a game, we've done it grinding out at-bats, we've come from behind. We've lost a lead now and won in the bottom of the ninth.

"There's a lot of character amongst this group, and it's just fun to watch them never give up."

For a good while, it seemed as if the Travs might be able to coast to a relatively comfortable victory. They battered Cardinals starter Kenny Hernandez for three runs on four hits and a walk in the first, then tacked on another in the second.

That looked to be plenty for starting pitcher Bryan Woo, the Mariners' 2021 sixth-round selection out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and the organization's No. 6 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander struck out the first four batters he faced, with his fastball sitting around 96-97 mph and even touching 98.

"I just liked his composure on the mound," Freeman said. "He's got really good body control. ... He has a unique ability to make adjustments in-game, whether it's mental or physical, and then you match that with the stuff he has -- it's a good combination.

Between Bryce Miller (No. 2), Emerson Hancock (No. 4), Woo and Prelander Berroa (No. 14), the Travs' rotation features four of Seattle's six top pitching prospects -- and that's without Taylor Dollard, the 2022 Texas League Pitcher of the Year who graduated to Class AAA Tacoma.

As was the case a year ago with an equally loaded Travs rotation, there's healthy competition among teammates while knowing they're all fighting for the same opportunity at the major-league level.

"It goes back to the character of our guys," Freeman added. "It's not just getting to the big leagues, but to have a positive impact on a big-league team, and they challenge each other."

Freeman said he hopes that having an older, more mature group leads to consistent results.

Four wins in four games isn't a bad way to start.

"It's early in the season but ... yeah, we're having fun right now," he said. "We're going to go through lulls at some point, but it's the character that's going to prevail in the end and that's our ultimate goal."

More News None

Box score

Springfield;AB;R;H;BI;Arkansas;AB;R;H;BI

Antico, cf;5;1;1;2;Rivas, ss;3;0;0;0

Koperniak, rf;5;1;3;3;Packard, lf;3;1;1;0

Pagés, c;5;0;0;0;Tenerowicz, 1b;4;1;1;3

Redmond, 1b;4;0;0;0;Perez Jr., rf;4;1;1;0

Buchberger, 3b;4;0;0;0;Morgan, dh;3;0;2;2

Dunn, 2b;3;1;0;0;Scheffler, c;4;0;1;1

Jones, dh;4;0;2;0;Warmoth, 3b;3;0;0;0

Lott, lf;1;1;1;0;Frick, 2b;3;1;1;0

Gamboa, ss;3;1;0;0;Kirwer, cf;2;2;1;0

TOTALS;34;5;7;5;TOTALS;29;6;8;6

Springfield 000 00 401 — 5 7 1

Arkansas 310 000 002 — 6 8 1

E — Hernandez, Rivas. DP — Springfield 3. LOB — Springfield 7, Arkansas 8 . 2B — Jones, Antico. HR — Koperniak (1). SAC — Rivas. SB — Koperniak.

Springfield;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Hernandez;3;5;4;4;4;0

Shreve;3;1;0;0;2;0

Roach;2;1;0;0;0;0

Loutos, L 0-1, BS, 1;1/3;1;2;2;2;0

Arkansas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Woo;4;1;0;0;1;7

Sweet;2;2;0;0;1;4

Arias BS, 1;2/3;2;4;4;2;1

Kolek;1 1/3;0;0;0;0;2

Then W, 1-0;1;2;1;1;1;1

WP — Hernandez. HBP — by Loutos (Kirwer). Umpires — Home: Patchen, First: James, Third: Williams. Time — 2:48. Attendance — 4,214.









Gallery: Travelers Opening Day







