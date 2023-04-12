Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trooper: Beebe man killed in crash

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:43 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in White County, a preliminary crash report said. 

John Cates, 58, of Beebe died just before 6 p.m. after the 1994 Jeep Cherokee he was driving crashed into two signs, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said. 

The report said the Jeep crashed into the signs right after crossing from White County into Prairie County while traveling on Cypress Lake Road. After crashing into the signs, the Jeep ended up overturned in “a small body of water.” 

Troopers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT