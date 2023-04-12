Trooper: Beebe man killed in crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in White County, a preliminary crash report said.

John Cates, 58, of Beebe died just before 6 p.m. after the 1994 Jeep Cherokee he was driving crashed into two signs, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The report said the Jeep crashed into the signs right after crossing from White County into Prairie County while traveling on Cypress Lake Road. After crashing into the signs, the Jeep ended up overturned in “a small body of water.”

Troopers at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.