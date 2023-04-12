UA women’s golf opens SECs

The University of Arkansas women's golf team will start pursuing its postseason aims today at the SEC Championships at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Ala.

The Razorbacks, under 16th year Coach Shauna Taylor, will tee off at 9:10 a.m. on the 6,326-yard Legacy Course on the 10th hole with playing partners Georgia and Tennessee.

Senior Julia Gregg will lead off for the Razorbacks in the No. 5 spot in the lineup, followed by freshmen Megan Royal and Reagan Zibilski, senior Kajal Mistry and junior Miriam Ayora. Senior Ela Anacona will be available as an alternate.

The competition will be fierce, with eight SEC teams in the top 25, led by No. 3 LSU, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Mississippi State and No. 10 Auburn.

Arkansas, which took its first SEC women's golf title in 2018 with a veteran team led by Maria Fassi, Kaylee Benton, Dylan Kim and Alana Uriell, is looking to improve on a 13th-place finish at last year's event. Gregg led the Razorbacks in that event by tying for 24th place at 5 over 221.

The format for the tournament is three rounds of stroke play, after which the top eight teams will advance to match play.

Rounds on Thursday and Friday will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Ayora leads the Razorbacks with a 72.61 scoring average, followed by Mistry (73.22) and Zibilski (74.57).

The Razorbacks have posted seven rounds at par or better in eight tournaments this season.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hibbert defends title

University of Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert, competing for his native Jamaican national team, successfully defended his under-20 triple jump title Monday night at the 50th Caribbean Free Trade Association Games held in Nassau, Bahamas.

Hibbert, who won the NCAA Indoor title with a collegiate record 57 feet, 6 1/2 inches to help the Razorbacks win the team championship, won the CARIFTA meet with a best of 52-10 1/2 while jumping into a steady headwind.

Hibbert also won the triple jump at the 2022 CARIFTA Games, held in Kingston, Jamaica, with a wind-aided leap of 55-11 1/4.