UNDER THE RADAR: Cedar Ridge’s Jerrit Petcol

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Cedar Ridge’s Jerrit Petcol.

Class: 2023

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 175 pounds

Stats: As a senior, 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists

Interest: Lyon, Crowley Ridge and ASU- Newport

Coach Cody Edgar:

“Jerrit had a good year for us. Good athlete. Good practice kid in terms of how vocal he is. Brought it every day. Double double threat. Rebounds his position well. Had some big games for us. 32 at Marshall. Over 20 multiple times.

“Very good vision. Passes the ball well. Probably his best skill. Overall good strength with the ball. He has a solid handle. Streaky but capable shooter. Good on ball defender. He’s very versatile. I could plug him a lot of places. We could isolate him on the perimeter one possession and then throw him in the post the next for a bucket.”