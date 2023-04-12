U.S. proposes cuts to water in 3 states

WASHINGTON -- After months of fruitless negotiations between the states that depend on the shrinking Colorado River, the Biden administration proposed Tuesday to put aside legal precedent and save what's left of the river by evenly cutting water allotments, reducing the water delivered to California, Arizona and Nevada by as much as one-quarter.

The size of those reductions and the prospect of the federal government unilaterally imposing them on states have never occurred in U.S. history.

Overuse and a 23-year-long drought made worse by climate change have threatened to provoke a water and power catastrophe across the West. The Colorado River supplies drinking water to 40 million Americans as well as two states in Mexico, and it irrigates 5.5 million agricultural acres. The electricity generated by dams on the river's two main reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, powers millions of homes and businesses.

But the river's flows have recently fallen by one-third compared with historical averages.

Levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are so low that water may soon fail to turn the turbines that generate electricity -- and could even fall to the point that water is unable to reach the intake valves that control its flow out of the reservoirs. If that happened, the river would essentially stop moving.

The Biden administration is desperately trying to prevent that situation, known as deadpool. But it faces a political and ethical dilemma: How to divvy up the cuts required.

The Interior Department, which manages the river, released a draft analysis Tuesday that considered three options.

The first alternative was taking no action -- a path that would risk deadpool. The other two options are making reductions based on the most senior water rights, or evenly distributing them across Arizona, California and Nevada, by reducing water deliveries by as much as 13% beyond what each state has already agreed to.

If changes were based on seniority of water rights, California, which among the seven states is the largest and oldest user of Colorado River water, would mostly be spared. But that would greatly harm Nevada and force disastrous reductions on Arizona: the aqueduct that carries drinking water to Phoenix and Tucson would be reduced almost to zero.

"Those are consequences that we would not allow to happen," Tommy Beaudreau, the deputy secretary for the Interior Department, said in an interview Monday.

Another challenge with letting the cuts fall disproportionately on Arizona: Doing so would hurt the American Indian tribes that rely on that water, and whose rights to it are guaranteed by treaty.

Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community, which is entitled to a significant share of Colorado River water, said the goal should be "a consensual approach that we can all live with."

Spreading the reductions evenly would reduce the impact on tribes in Arizona, and also help protect the state's fast-growing cities. But it would hurt Southern California's agriculture industry, which helps feed the nation, as well as invite lawsuits.

The long-standing legal precedent, often called the law of the river, has been to allocate water based on seniority of water rights.

VOLUNTARY CUTS UNLIKELY TO BE ENOUGH

While the Interior Department did not say which alternative it preferred, Beaudreau acknowledged that "nobody's advocating" for the path that strictly follows water rights seniority and would cut off major cities such as Phoenix and Los Angeles from big portions of their water supply.

Until now, the federal government has responded to drought primarily by paying farmers, cities and Indian tribes to voluntarily use less water.

The Interior Department has accelerated that approach, providing hundreds of millions of dollars for water conservation along the Colorado. But it's unlikely to be enough.

In addition to Arizona, California and Nevada -- the so-called lower basin states that get their Colorado River water primarily from Lake Mead -- that group includes Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, which draw water directly from the river system.

The federal government has the legal authority to impose cuts only on the lower-basin states that rely on water released from Lake Mead and Lake Powell. As a result, the draft analysis is focused on how to distribute cuts among those three states.

At a news conference to announce the results of the assessment, Tom Buschatzke, Arizona's lead negotiator in the Colorado River talks, endorsed the idea of cutting each state's share equally. He said Arizona has long sought what he called "an equitable outcome."

John Entsminger, the lead negotiator for Nevada, said while he was still reviewing the report, his state was also generally in favor of an equitable approach to reductions.

He agreed with the Interior Department's assertion that making water cuts primarily by seniority may no longer make sense in a time of climate change.

"We have 19th century laws, we have 20th century infrastructure, and we have 21st century climate," Entsminger said in an interview. "And those three things don't fit very well together."

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, one of the largest users of Colorado River water, said it was concerned that the options examined by the federal government would result in painful cuts.

AGREEMENT A TALL ORDER

The draft proposal "is a powerful indication of what could come if we don't reach a consensus," Adel Hagekhalil, the district's general manager, said in a statement. Still, recent experience has shown that getting states to agree to an alternative system of cuts is a tall order.

Last summer, the water level in Lake Mead sank to its lowest ever. The department gave states two months to agree on a plan for reducing their use of Colorado River water by 20% to 40% of the river's entire flow. The states failed to agree; the federal government took no action.

Last fall, the department again asked the states to come up with a plan.

In January, six of the seven U.S. states that rely on the river -- Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado -- outlined how they would conserve significantly more water, but California disagreed and released its own ideas a day later.

California, in response, offered its own plan: The bulk of the cuts should come from Arizona.

Since then, the states have continued negotiating, without reaching a deal.

By the end of the summer, the Interior Department is expected to decide how to move forward on cuts. The department stated Tuesday that it would still welcome an agreement among the states.

The goal of the "draft supplemental environmental impact statement" is to assess potential rule changes for how water is released from Lake Powell and Lake Mead to protect these reservoirs from falling below what is known as "minimum power pool."

"Our fundamental assumption is we're protecting the system and we're not going to allow shortages to bring the system below those elevations," Beaudreau said.

Arizona and California are looking at how to develop "a true seven-state consensus that will protect the Colorado River system for the duration of the current guidelines," which expire in 2026, said J.B. Hamby, who chairs the Colorado River Board of California.

Hamby is also a board member of the Imperial Irrigation District, a vast farming region in California's southeastern corner that holds rights to the largest share of the river's water. The district said Tuesday it was concerned by any plan "that involves 'equal cuts' among water users."

The Quechan tribe along the Arizona-California border also opposes plans that throw out the priority system.

"We've got senior water rights and last we checked, we still live in a priority-based system," said Jay Weiner, the tribe's attorney.

Buschatzke said it's imperative that the states reach an agreement that avoids legal action.

"Once litigation occurs, it's going to be very difficult to negotiate something moving forward. Litigation that might take 10 or 15 or 20 years is going to be occurring while the system and the lake behind us is going to crash," he said.

Once the environmental review has been published, a public comment period will last for 45 days. Secretary Haaland is expected to choose an alternative this summer. By August, Lake Powell and Lake Mead will have new rules for how much water comes out of the dams and flows to the Southwest.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Flavelle of The New York Times, by Ken Ritter and Suman Naishadham of The Associated Press and by Joshua Partlow of The Washington Post.