Walton brought pro tennis to state

During the spring of 1968, Larry Walton was coaching football at North Little Rock's Ole Main High School. He had joined the staff in September 1967, looking at the position as the next step in his journey to making it as a college football coach.

In the middle of a practice, two police officers walked into the weight room looking for a "Coach Walton." The officers told Walton that the mayor wanted to see him, but his first response was he was too busy running a practice to leave.

So the officers walked out, letting Walton resume and ultimately finish the drills for that day. But when Walton opened the door to leave for the day, those same officers were waiting to see if he was now willing to come with them.

Walton rode with the officers to city hall, later learning that if he hadn't joined them, they might have lost their jobs. Although, there was one small problem -- Walton couldn't have told you who the mayor was at the time. But by the time he left the late William F. (Casey) Laman's office, his life would be changed forever.

Walton is one of eight inductees being honored at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame banquet Friday night at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. He is being inducted for his contributions to Arkansas tennis in the 1960s and '70s.

It didn't take much conversation for Walton to realize that Laman knew more about him than anyone, despite having never met. The mayor brought Walton in that day to see what it would take for him to be the director of the tennis center being built at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Walton was in his mid-20s in 1968, still holding onto the dream of being a college football coach one day, so he gave Laman the most outrageous demands he could think of -- assuming there was no way they'd be met.

"I turn around and tell you the most ridiculous thing I can think of, so maybe I'll have a chance to get out of here and get back to what I'm doing," Walton said. "I said, 'Mayor, the only way that I would even consider taking the job is if we could build indoor courts, and I could promote international tennis tournaments. So I reach to grab the [doorknob]. I thought I was out the door."

One phone call from Laman to a local architect later, Walton quit his job as a football coach, leaving that dream behind and took the job overseeing the construction of the first indoor tennis complex in the South.

Walton spent 13 years as the tennis director and head tennis professional at Burns Park. During his time, he brought 18 tennis professional tournaments to North Little Rock. Under his guidance, Burns Park became the first public park in America to host Davis Cup matches. For six years, Walton hosted the AR International Tennis Tournament, with world No. 1 Jimmy Connors being the marquee for two of them.

Walton became the tennis coach at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. He also started Arkansas' first tennis academy at Fairfield Bay Resort, creating an annual mixed doubles tournament that drew over 300 players.

"I am so honored, especially after all the years, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Walton said. "It's one of those things that I just never expected. Because I never worked for that reason. I would just promote tennis and try to do the best job I could do and help as many kids as I could."

Walton said his plan for the eight allotted minutes of his acceptance speech is to thank as many people as he can squeeze in.

"I've got to be very careful because you don't do what we -- and I use that word correctly, not I -- did in tennis without a whole lot of other people out there that's willing to help you."

One week before the induction banquet, last Friday, Walton celebrated his 81st birthday. Having the opportunity to thank all those people himself, Walton said, is one of the best parts of this whole experience. He's just the second male member of his family to live past 74.

"The first thing I will say when I get to do my induction is I'm going to say, 'Praise the Lord. I'm not supposed to be here,' '' Walton said.

One of the first people that will receive a thank you, and perhaps a few more after that, is Walton's wife, Brenda Scisson. First meeting in 1972, the two married in 2014 after Walton moved back to Arkansas following the passing of Cathy Walton, his first wife.

"I know how important Brenda is in my life," Walton said. "She helped me get started in tennis, and she took me back when I came back to Arkansas."