Wizard of ID

Some of us can remember when the current president of the United States criticized state laws that tightened voter ID rules as "Jim Crow 2.0." The state at the epicenter of this quake was Georgia. And the ID laws there were tightened so much, and were so Jim Crow, that voter turnout there increased in the last election--in which two Democrats were sent to the United States Senate.

So much for Mr. Crow.

A 2022 poll conducted by Forbes shows that 81 percent of respondents said, "they support voters being required to show ID. . . This includes 62 percent of Democrats." The poll also found that 69 percent of respondents are ". . . somehow concerned about voter fraud, despite its being exceedingly rare . . . ."

Yes, and let's make it even more rare. Confidence in elections is a must if Americans are going to trust their various levels of government.

According to ProPublica, "In 2011 alone, legislators in 34 states introduced bills requiring voters show photo ID; 14 of those states already had existing voter ID laws, but lawmakers sought to toughen statutes, mainly to require proof of photo identification."

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, some form of ID requirement exists in 35 states. Those considered "strict" exist in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Speaking of Arkansas, each voter here must verify registration using a document or ID card, which shows the person's name and photograph, is issued by the state or federal government (or an accredited Arkansas post-secondary school), and must not be expired.

In other words, when you go vote, take your driver's license. Pretty simple stuff. And when it's not simple, it's made at least easy: If you don't drive, for one reason or another, there are other options. And the government gives them away.

This is a partisan issue, like pert-near every issue in America these days. Those on the political right generally support ID requirements, claiming they will stop widespread election fraud. (There's not much of it.) Those, almost exclusively on the left, contend these laws disproportionately affect elderly, minority and low-income groups that tend to vote Democratic. (There's not much of that, either.)

Rick Hasen, a UC-Irvine professor and election law specialist says, as it regards election fraud, "very few cases exist." However, when it does, ". . . it invariably involves election officials taking steps to change election results or it involves absentee ballots which voter ID laws can't prevent."

In the last election cycle, the papers were filled with stories about the increase in voter turnout, even in "strict" states like Arkansas. With so many people believing the untrue stories about a stolen presidential election in 2020, wouldn't it be wise to make voting at least as hard as cashing a check? Or getting on an airplane? Or buying certain medications?

You have to wonder why there are still those who'd complain about identification at the polls. What's their motivation? The law does dissuade people from voting--if they aren't registered to vote, have no business casting a ballot for some reason or the other, etc. And dissuaded from voting they well should be in a government of laws and honest elections.

If somebody has to show an ID card to check out a library book, why not require the same of somebody trying to participate in one of our basic rights as citizens? Isn't voting, and trust in elections, important enough?