1-car crash leaves Beebe driver dead

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in White County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

John Cates, 58, of Beebe died just before 6 p.m. after the 1994 Jeep Cherokee he was driving crashed into two signs, according to the report.

The crash happened after the Jeep crossed from White County into Prairie County while traveling on Cypress Lake Road, the report says. After crashing into the signs, the Jeep ended up overturned in "a small body of water," the report says.

A trooper at the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.