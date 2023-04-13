4-star WR target has Arkansas in top 5

Four-star wide receiver target Parker Livingstone announced his top five schools on Thursday, and Arkansas is one of them.

Livingstone, 6-4, 190 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, also named Texas, Texas A&M, South Carolina and LSU.

Arkansas was the third school to offer him, following Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He also has offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Baylor, Wisconsin, Louisville, Mississippi State and numerous others.

Livingstone’s great grandfather, A.B. Bradley, lettered for Arkansas basketball in 1942-43 before being drafted into World War II. His grandmother’s uncle played football for the Razorbacks in the 1940s, and his older brother, Bradley, is a junior at Arkansas.

Livingstone recorded 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters last April.

Livingston had 52 catches for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He was named District 7-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after recording 43 catches for 966 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 12-2 Leopards.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 23 wide receiver and No. 193 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 32 recruit in Texas.



