April in Arkansas





Mid April, when the weather is gentle and the fish bite, is the best time to discover Arkansas.

Rusty Pruitt and I took some time out Wednesday to try our hands at catching crappie and panfish at Lake Ouachita with fly fishing gear. For me, the trip was partly inspired by the Fly Fishing Film Tour, which visited the Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock. The nine fly fishing films that comprised this year's tour made me long to battle tarpon, permit and red drum on a fly rod.

Of course, those species don't inhabit Arkansas, but the fish we do have are a lot of fun to battle on a limber rod.

My sword for this duel was a lithe 3-weight Kildare by Reilly's Rod Crafters and a Sage reel spooled with Rios floating line. My fly was a bead head squirrel's hair nymph, in honor of the late Dave Whitlock who introduced me to the pattern in the early 1990s. Whitlock actually tied one of the flies for me at the Woodsman in Fort Smith. I never used it. It's in a safe place. This irritated Whitlock who intended his flies to be used. That's true for most flies, but I could never bring myself to use an authentic Whitlock fly.

Pruitt used a 3-weight Sage 309 and Lamson Loop reel spooled with Rios floating line.

The hills enveloping Lake Ouachita are clad in dapper pastels of much lighter shades of green than they will wear in the summer. It's an ultra casual look, as if the hills should be sipping mojitos at a South Florida cabana. The water surface is yellow from tree pollen.

Clouds of black stoneflies fluttered above the water, cluing us in to the flies we should be using. Pruitt and I have black stonefly patterns in our boxes, but we wanted fish to bite what we wanted and not what they wanted. That is a crucial mistake for a fly fisherman.

Compounding our enigma was the fact that the lake is in poor condition for fishing. Bill Eldridge of Benton, who has been camping and crappie fishing on Lake Ouachita since March 10, said the water rose 3 feet over 48 hours two weeks ago, which ushered crappie to the banks to spawn. Since then, the Corps of Engineers has been dropping the water level about 6 inches per day, which lowered the water to pre-deluge level. It dropped two inches during the time we were there on Wednesday. That pushed the fish back to deep water. Eldridge said the spawn is finished and that crappie have retreated back to deep brushpiles.

"I caught seven pretty nice ones this morning," Eldridge said. "I'm catching them at eight feet in about 15 feet of water."

Crappie are congregating in deep cuts that have debris piled into the bottoms, Eldridge said. He has been using 1/16-ounce jigs. They fall slowly, so you have to count them down at a rate of "one-thousand-one."

The water along the bank looked good, but it was too shallow in the coves. However, it dropped sharply off the main banks. Dropoffs were conspicuous from the sudden change of water color from light to dark.

I set a strike indicator about 3 feet above my fly. Pruitt and I cast to the edge of the color line and stripped our line in short, sharp strokes. The few fish that struck hit as the fly rose on the strip. I caught a bluegill, and Pruitt caught a Kentucky bass.

Eldridge joined us after lunch. He threw out a couple of buoys to mark a brushpile. He caught two crappie and a Kentucky bass.

It was a fair amount of action for a short outing, but all together, it was a perfect picture of an April afternoon in Arkansas.





Bill Eldridge pulls a bass from a brush pile Wednesday on Lake Ouachita. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)







Rusty Pruitt of Bryant savors an April afternoon fly fishing on Lake Ouachita. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)





