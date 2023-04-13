The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 12, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-567. David Haskell Green v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-20-693. Brinkley School District v. The Terminix International Company, L.P.; Terminix International, Inc.; Servicemaster Consumer Services, L.P.; Servicemaster Management Services, Inc.; and Rodney Glenn Lloyd, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden, Klappenbach, Hixson and Murphy, JJ., join. Gladwin, J., concurs.

CV-22-235. Darlene Halbrook v. Frances Roberson, as Executrix of the Estate of Nancy Belle Park, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-460. Bryan Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-292. Sandra Foster v. The Manhattan Group, LLC, d/b/a Foster Motor Company, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-758. Iesha Knox v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-568. Kimberly Rogers v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-37. Belvedere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; Nursing Consultants, Inc. v. Kathy Ward, Thomas Poe and Gilford Poe, as

Co-Executors of the Estate of Martha Poe, and on behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Martha Poe, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-472. Orlando Daniels v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-22-563. James Ray Sanderson v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-625. Brandon Barrs v. Laura Todd, Baptist Health Medical Center, and North Little Rock Medical Center, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-741. Mark D. Curtis v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-330. Keith Alan Dixon v. Holly Ann Dixon, from Perry County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-297. Jacen Gann v. CK Asphalt, LLC, and Bobby Kennedy Construction Company, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

CV-22-676. Justin Richie v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-473. Wynton Erby v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., agrees. Thyer, J., concurs.

CR-22-653. Darryl Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-327. Gary Murphy v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CR-22-629. Nicholas Burris v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-535. James Daniel Koonce v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-311. Raterius Howard v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-22-504. Jaylon Bryant v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.