Mount Gayler, circa 1940: A tourist attraction from the other end of Crawford County, Van Buren, made a photo appearance at Burns Gables. Standing on the balcony is “Grandpa Snazzy,” one of the characters created by radio and film comedian Bob Burns, a Van Buren native. Broadcast nationwide, his fictional hayseed relatives and friends furthered the hillbilly image of Arkansas. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203



