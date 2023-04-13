Sections
SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 8, MURRAY STATE 7

Today at 2:02 a.m.

Arlon Butts pitched 3 1/3 innings to close out a midweek victory for Arkansas State, securing his first career save as the Red Wolves staved off Murray State on Tuesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU (11-18) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Cason Tollett’s two-run home run. After the Racers tied the game in the second, the Red Wolves regained the lead when Wil French scored Cross Jumper on a sacrifice fly before Daedrick Cail and Allen Grier scored on an error.

ASU stretched its lead to 8-2 in the fourth, but Murray State (16-17) got a grand slam from Brennan McCullough in the top of the fifth to draw within 8-6.

Butts took over with two on and two outs in the sixth, logging a strikeout before retiring the next seven batters and only allowing a solo home run.

