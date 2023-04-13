Aspects vary

For many Americans, Socialism has become a dirty word. Anything they disagree with can be labeled Socialism, though I often wonder if they know what the term means.

My dictionary defines Socialism as "a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole." Thus the government would own and run steel mills, auto manufacturing, food production, and so forth.

I'll refer to this Socialism with a capital S, and I can't say I'm in favor of it in its extreme form. At the same time, it seems to me as though we might do well to have the federal government more involved in some industries. For example, utility service varies across the country, with varying degrees of dependability. We all need reliable electricity and running water.

Similarly, a number of countries seem to have done very well by Socializing medicine. I'm not sure it would work for us, but I think we need to consider it more seriously than we have.

At the same time, it should be noted that the USA is often characterized as a "mixed economy," including elements of Capitalism and Socialism. I will use a lower case "s" to refer to some examples of American socialism that are rarely recognized as such.

I have never heard anyone seriously suggest that we should each pay the police when they save us from being mugged or burglarized. No one thinks a firetruck should stand by while the owners of a burning house run their credit card. Both police departments and fire departments are examples of socialism in America.

Public libraries, public schools, and public parks are also examples of American socialism. I could go on, but let me make an additional distinction.

American society (and others) could also be seen as an interplay between socialism and individualism. I think we would all agree that some of our needs should be provided by society while some needs should be the responsibility of the individuals in need. However, we do not agree on which needs are the responsibility of which potential provider.

Complicating matters further, some individuals are more capable of providing for their needs than others. Complicating that complication even further, some individuals are unable to provide for some of their needs due to matters of individual age, strength, intelligence, health, and so forth. However, some needs of individuals are due to societal factors well beyond their control, such as when a factory shuts down or moves to another location.

I would hope that anyone using the term Socialism might give a little thought to these many variations on the theme, even though we might disagree on the particulars.

Dr. Earl Babbie of Hot Springs Village is the Campbell professor emeritus in behavioral sciences at Chapman University in Orange, Calif.