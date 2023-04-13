BASEBALL: Northside rallies late to salvage 6A-West split with Southside

FORT SMITH -- Down to their final two outs, Fort Smith Northside was right where it wanted to be.

The middle of the order rallied the Grizzlies to a 5-4 win over rival Fort Smith Southside to forge a split in the 6A-West series in the final Battle of Rogers Avenue of the school year.

Northside (11-10, 4-6 6A-West) trailed 5-4 and opened the top of the seventh inning with a ground-ball out but Will Rollans stroked a sharp single to left to start the rally.

"That was my rah-rah at the end of the sixth," Northside coach Will Hankins said. "They already had one through five, then if we take the lead, they've got 6-7-8 in the order. We've got 2-3-4 coming up. We weren't ready to quit fighting. They got it done."

McLane Moody, the clean-up hitter, followed with a hard single to left and when the ball skipped off the left fielder, pinch-runner Maddax Kincannan sprinted all the way home to tie the game and Moody ended up at third.

Catcher Alex Martinez followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, sending Moody home for a 6-5 lead.

"He put the ball in play every time," Hankins said. "We were kind of contemplating what we were going to do. If the infield stays back, then maybe we lay one down. Once they brought the infield in, we've got to get it through. I told him what to look for, this is what you want to be in, just go execute and keep squaring the ball up. He didn't chase the first pitch. Then he got one up in the zone and sent it to right."

Logan Matlock went the final 31/3 innings to earn the win for Northside, allowing no runs, but walked Duncan Cravens on four pitches to open the home half of the seventh inning.

After two more balls, Northside pitching coach Mark Moyer made a visit to the mound and correctly predicted that Matlock would throw a strike and get a double-play grounder.

"Coach Moyer, that was probably the greatest mound visit," Hankins said. "He told Matlock, he's going to throw a strike and we're going to get a double play for you then we'll get a ground ball and get out of it with a win. Moyer wouldn't tell me what he said, but he told me to go ask Matlock after the game what he said. Verbatim, that's what he said."

Exactly on cue, second baseman Mason Kincannon fielded a sharp grounder, flipped to shortstop Jayden Duggar, who made the turn and threw to Moody at first to complete the play.

"That was big," Matlock said. "My nerves were shaking a little bit when I walked him. We were able to get the double-play ball. That was the biggest sigh I've had this season."

Matlock, a junior, then got another ground ball to close out the victory.

"I've dreamed about this one since my freshman year," Matlock said. "I've wanted to pitch and this year, I got my chance."

Rollans also singled and walked for Northside, but the big hit was the single in the seventh.

"I was just trying to put something in play," Rollans said. "I was looking for fastball, but knew he liked the off-speed. He'd been missing with that so I was looking fastball somewhere in the zone."

The game was back and forth early with Southside scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Pruitt.

In the second, Andrew Taylor and Mason Kincannon knocked in runs to put Northside up, 2-1.

Blake Mitchell and Zeb Allen singled home runs to put Southside (8-9, 4-6) back up, 3-2, in the bottom of the second.

An error and a sacrifice fly by Martinez in the top of the third inning had Northside taking back the lead at 4-3.

Luke Jackson's hard single scored Allen and Pruitt in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-4 lead, which Southside held until the seventh.