Battle of Fayetteville event April 15 includes firing of cannon

The 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville will be observed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 on the grounds of Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The annual event this year will include a reenactment of portions of the battle at 1 p.m. on Dickson Street in front of the museum grounds.

The Battle of Fayetteville on April 18, 1863, contested the Union army's hold on the city when it clashed with advancing Confederate forces east of the site of Union headquarters at Judge Jonas Tebbetts's home, which is now Headquarters House Museum. The Confederates marched up Dickson Street toward the house but pulled back under fire. The Union victory demonstrated that Arkansas soldiers fighting for the Federals would support its cause. The military situation remained unstable enough that Union troops pulled out of town a week later and went to Missouri where they stayed until September before returning to resume control of Fayetteville.

The Washington County Historical Society sponsors the commemoration each year. It was revived a year ago after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Admission is free. The historical society's bookstore will be open inside the museum to offer sales of its inventory.

"We're pleased to expand the event's activities this year with not only the reenactment but also new speakers delivering presentations during the day," says Jim Spillars, the historical society's co-chairman for the activity. "We'll have entertainment and educational activities throughout the day."

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will open the day's events by reading a proclamation and firing a cannon after an honor guard presents the colors. Throughout the day, living historians dressed in mid-19th century attire and military uniforms will be on the grounds.

Other activities during the day include:

Musket demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. led by Rusty Guenard and other re-enactors.

A presentation by Bella Vista artist Daniel Hoffbauer at 11 a.m. discussing his painting "Action at Fayetteville" that depicts the battle in progress.

Artillery demonstrations at 1:30 and 3 p.m. by the 1st Arkansas Mountain Artillery re-enactment group.

Ongoing events throughout the day will include Gary Johnson, author of "Bloody Ozarks," signing copies of his book; Civil War medicine and medical techniques demonstrated by David Myers; a talk on the U.S. Sanitary Commission by Molly Hutchins of the Hunter's Home museum staff in Park Hill, Okla.; games and toys of the mid-1800s demonstrated by Henry and Oliver Freeman of Springdale; demonstrations by Federal Infantry, Federal Cavalry and Confederate Cavalry re-enactors; and artillery pieces on display with relics.

The day's events will end at 3:30 p.m. with a reading of the names of those lost in the battle, followed by a volley of musketry and the cannon. The playing of "Taps" will conclude the program around 4 p.m.