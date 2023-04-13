Biden says Northern Ireland must ‘not go back’ to violence

BELFAST, Northern Ireland -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Northern Ireland must "not go back" to the violence that scarred it for years before a U.S.-brokered peace deal 25 years ago, nudging politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left this part of the United Kingdom without a functioning government.

Speaking of the economic growth Northern Ireland has experienced since the Good Friday Agreement ended 30 years of sectarian bloodshed, Biden said: "It's up to us to keep this going."

On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden dangled the prospect of more American investment to help fuel economic growth -- especially if Belfast's fractious politicians resolve a stalemate that has put their government on pause.

"The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together," Biden said during a speech at Ulster University's new campus in Belfast. He said the glass-clad downtown building would have been unthinkable during the years of bombings and shootings known as "The Troubles."

"Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning, built of glass," he said.

Noting that Northern Ireland's total economic output had doubled in the quarter-century since the Good Friday peace deal was signed in April 1998, Biden urged people in Northern Ireland to "sustain the peace, unleash this incredible economic opportunity, which is just beginning."

As a senator from Delaware, Biden was among those who traveled in a delegation with President Bill Clinton to shore up support for the agreement in 1998, when Biden was the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Biden in a sense is in a similar position now, attempting to keep all sides aligned at a moment of uncertainty.

In his speech, Biden hailed the Windsor Framework, the recent agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union on how to handle trade in Northern Ireland, and he praised the region's economic potential.

"Peace and economic opportunity go together, and 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland's gross domestic product has literally doubled," Biden said. "I predict to you if things continue to move in the right direction, it will more than triple. There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest."

Despite the frequent mention of the Good Friday Agreement, Biden's visit here was not part of the official celebration of the deal. Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with other prominent politicians who were involved in negotiating the peace accords, will travel to Belfast later this week for more formal anniversary-related events.

Part of the challenge for Biden and the other luminaries visiting Belfast is reckoning with the shortcomings of the agreement in an area whose politics remain turbulent. Although "The Troubles," when 3,600 people died and 47,000 were wounded, have long since dissipated, deep divisions -- and sometimes walls -- remain between nationalists, who want a "United Ireland" someday, and unionists, who want to remain "British Forever."

Biden urged all political parties to get back to work, saying "democracy needs champions" and that Northern Ireland's future is in their hands.

"I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored," he said. "That's a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens."

Biden's visit was timed to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday accord, which the U.S. was key to striking. Biden credited people who were willing to "risk boldly for the future" by reaching the agreement, reminding the audience that "peace was not inevitable."

Referring to a February shooting at a senior police officer -- blamed by authorities on Irish Republican Army dissidents opposed to the peace process -- Biden said "the enemies of peace will not prevail. Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God."

Last month, Britain's MI5 security service raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from "substantial" to "severe," and on Monday, protesters threw firebombs at police in Derry, about 70 miles northwest of Belfast, during a parade opposing the Good Friday Agreement. On Tuesday, police found four suspected pipe bombs at a cemetery in Derry.

While peace has endured, Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since the Democratic Unionist Party, which formed half of a power-sharing government, walked out a year ago over a post-Brexit trade dispute.

Biden met briefly before his speech with the leaders of the DUP and Northern Ireland's four other main political parties.

Biden has faced mistrust from pro-British unionists because of his Irish American heritage. Sammy Wilson, a DUP lawmaker in the U.K. Parliament, told Talk TV that Biden "has got a record of being pro-republican, anti-unionist, anti-British" -- a claim the White House firmly denied.

Biden's speech carefully navigated Northern Ireland's complex political currents, referring to both his British and his Irish ancestry, and noting the contribution to the U.S. of largely Protestant Ulster Scots as well as Irish Catholics like his own forebears.

In the U.S., Biden has often suggested that democracy must be fought for. In Belfast, he made the same case about peace.

"Peace was not inevitable," Biden said. "You can't ever forget that."

Still, for much of his speech, Biden avoided current political disputes, focusing largely on the historic nature of the agreement and on his push for economic development and cooperation.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties were in attendance for Biden's remarks, and the White House said the president would meet with them. But officials specified that it was not a formal group meeting and declined to say what message the president would deliver.

"I'm going to listen," Biden told reporters when asked what his message would be for the leaders.

Such things don't go unnoticed in Northern Ireland. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Biden's "reference also to his own British ancestry I think indicates hopefully that we have a president that recognizes the United Kingdom is a close ally and friend of the United States."

But Donaldson doubted whether the president's visit would "change the political dynamic."

"I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress that we all desire -- and that is that Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom is both respected and protected, and we want to see that in law," he said.

Michelle O'Neill from Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said Biden had "sent a clear message to the DUP" about the need to get back to work.

Biden also had tea with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his Belfast stopover. The president spent less than 24 hours in Northern Ireland before moving on to the Republic of Ireland to begin a three-day visit, scheduled to include an address to the Dublin parliament, attendance at a gala dinner and trips to two ancestral hometowns.

U.K. officials denied that the brevity of the visit amounted to a snub. Sunak said he and Biden had a "very good discussion" about investment in Northern Ireland, along with foreign policy issues.

"We're very close partners and allies. We cooperate on a range of things," Sunak said.

Northern Ireland's political crisis stems, in part, from Brexit. Britain's departure from the European Union left Northern Ireland poised uneasily between the rest of the U.K. and EU member Ireland and put the peace agreement under increased strain.

"The president I think is coming here very much as a friend of Northern Ireland, a strong supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, a strong supporter of the peace process, and I think with messages of support and encouragement," Amanda Sloat, the Europe director on Biden's National Security Council, told reporters Wednesday.

After much wrangling, Britain and the EU struck a deal in February to address the tensions over trade, eliminating many of the customs checks that had irked businesses and angered unionists. The Democratic Unionist Party, though, says the agreement doesn't go far enough to address concerns about Northern Ireland's place in the U.K., and has refused to return to government.

Biden, who has urged Britain and the bloc to put Brexit squabbling behind them, praised U.K. and EU leaders for trying to sort out the "complex challenges" created by Brexit.

Neil Given, a civil servant who lives in Belfast, welcomed Biden's visit but said his "expectations are not great" that it would unblock the political logjam.

"We have prevaricated for well over a year now, and ever since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement there have been numerous stoppages of the institutions of Stormont," he said. "Whether or not Mr. Biden's visit can in 24, 48 hours pull people together and perhaps get a message we really do need to get back to government, I don't know.

"But hopefully he can do that. I know there is no more powerful person certainly to be over that can give out that message."

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Darlene Superville, Jill Lawless and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press and by Matt Viser, Tyler Pager and Amanda Ferguson of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden meets with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)



President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, arrives at RAF Aldergrove Airbase on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Antrim, Northern Ireland. U.S. President Joe Biden is making a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland to coincide with the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement and to explore his Irish family heritage. (Charles McQuillan/Pool Photo via AP)



President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Biden is in Northern Ireland on Wednesday to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to this part of the United Kingdom, as a new political crisis tests the strength of that peace. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)



Crowds of people watch from balconies as US President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)



People gather outside Ulster University in Belfast, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 ahead of a keynote speech by the US President Joe Biden, during his visit to the island of Ireland. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)



President Joe Biden makes a speech about Northern Ireland's vast economic potential at the Ulster University's new campus in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. President Biden is in Northern Ireland on Wednesday to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to this part of the United Kingdom, as a new political crisis tests the strength of that peace.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Belfast International Airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Biden is visiting the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd Wednesday during a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. “Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning, built of glass,” he said. (The New York Times/Kenny Holston)



Tour guide Gerry Hoey shows President Joe Biden around Carlingford Castle in County Louth, Ireland. (The New York Times/Kenny Holston)



Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, shakes hands with a person in the crowd as he joins his father Wednesday on a walkabout in Dundalk, Ireland. (AP/Patrick Semansky)







