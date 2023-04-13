Big money races at Oaklawn on Saturday

As what has become expected the world of thoroughbred racing, Saturday is a huge day at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort with two major stakes races that will attract entries from all over the country.

There is the $1 million Grade I Apple Blossom for fillies and mares 4-years and older, and the $500,000 Grade III Count Fleet Handicap for for horses 4-years and older.

A field of 12 passed the nomination but only three will challenge Secret Oath, who opens as the odds-on favorite at 4-5.

Secret Oath may also be the sentimental favorite, trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, who has made Oaklawn his spring home for several years. In her only race this year, Secret Oath won the Azeri Stakes, charging from six lengths back to win by more than two.

Clairiere, also trained by a Hall of Famer, Steve Asmussen, was second in the Azeri but was the betting favorite. She has raced 17 times and won six, placed five and had three shows, giving her earnings of more than $2 million.

One to watch out for is Hot and Sultry, owned by Conway's Alex and JoAnn Lieblong, who finished fourth in the Azeri but led until the head of the stretch. She is trained by Norm Casse, who has won an amazing 38% of his races this season at Oaklawn.

The final mount is I Feel The Need, who is well-bred but had a bit of trouble finding the winning circle. But she has been closing a lot of ground in her past two outings.

The Count Fleet had 17 nominees and 10 will face off in this sprint.

Local favorite may be Tejano Twist, the early morning line favorite, who has won two races at Oaklawn this season with a place and won the two races before that. He's trained by Chris Hartman, who has won 30% of his races at Oaklawn.

Candy Man Rocket, owned by North Little Rock's Frank Fletcher and trained by Bill Mott ,will not go off at his morning line of 6-1.

Candy Man Rocket has been racing at Gulfstream Park in Florida, where he has won his past three races including the Grade III Gulf Stream Park Sprint stakes in 1:09.9. He has won a two-turn race but has settled in as a sprinter since last year.

There are some outstanding horses in this race but keep an eye on Strobe. Trainer Brad Cox picks his spots carefully for this 4-year-old colt who has run just five races in his career, winning four including his last race at Fair Grounds, where he won by more than five lengths.

Strobe's past three races have earned speed ratings of more than 100.

Surveillance also ships in from New Orleans and trainer J. Keith Desormeaux is very selective about when and where he runs.

Surveillance had won three consecutive races before a fourth-place finish in his last outing.

Saturday is just another big day at Oaklawn, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the final act of spring football will take place at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville with the annual red-white game.

The 15 practice sessions are a must for the coaches as they go into the offseason when they will study the films with relentless passion.

. . .

It was reported here Thursday that world-class para-athlete Jeff Glasbrenner would be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame at a later date and not this Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center because he was halfway around the world on a mountain climbing adventure.

Apparently his team's final destination is in Russian territory and the trip was recently postponed.

Don't know if Jeff is going in with this class or will wait until next year, but the good thing is he isn't halfway around the world.