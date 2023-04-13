Black chooses the NBA

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Anthony Black picked the logical place Wednesday to announce the next move of his basketball career.

Black said on the set of ESPN's "NBA Today" show that he's declaring for the NBA Draft after his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

The 6-7 Black did it all in helping Arkansas reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season as he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He was the only Razorback to start all 36 games and averaged an SEC-high 34.4 minutes.

Black, from Duncanville, Texas, signed with Arkansas last spring after being named a McDonald's High School All-American.

The Athletic and ESPN both project Black as a lottery pick in the draft, which will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in New York. The Athletic projects Black as the No. 7 pick and ESPN predicts he will be the No. 8 selection.

"Being one-and-done was always a goal of mine, but it wasn't something I necessarily expected to happen," Black told ESPN. "Coming in, I was focused on winning games and getting better, knowing the rest will take care of itself."

In making his announcement, Black thanked his mother and brother for their support, along with his teammates and all of the coaches who helped him "get here as a player," including Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman.

"Especially Coach Muss and the rest of the staff at Arkansas," Black told ESPN. "I trusted them with my college decision and they delivered on everything they told me."

Black, a second-team All-SEC pick by the conference coaches, is the only Razorback to have more than 450 points (460), 180 rebounds (182) and 140 assists (141) in a season, according to Arkansas statistical records.

"It's kind of a surreal feeling just knowing growing up a lot of kids hope to be in this position," Black told ESPN. "I just got super-blessed to be able to be here.

"It's kind of surreal still, but right now I'm just focusing on working and getting better and making sure I'm ready whenever the time comes."

Black is the fourth Razorback to declare for the draft along with freshman guard Nick Smith and junior guards Ricky Council and Davonte Davis.

Smith also is a projected as a first-round pick and Council is predicted to be a second-round pick. Davis, who is maintaining his collegiate eligibility to explore his options, isn't a projected pick.

"I deserve to be drafted high, but regardless, I'm more ready to just work," Black told ESPN. "There are a lot of dudes who get drafted high who don't do well in the league.

"The work you put in and how you produce is far more important than where you get picked."

In Black's final game for Arkansas, he had 20 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds in 37 minutes during eventual national champion Connecticut's 88-65 victory in the NCAA West Region semifinals at Las Vegas.

Black's scoring high was 26 points in back-to-back games against Louisville and Creighton in the Maui Invitational. He had his season highs of eight rebounds four times and eight assists three times. His 22 blocked shots ranked third for the Razorbacks.

"It's hard to encapsulate the impact that Anthony has had on our basketball program," Musselman said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "From Day One, he has been committed to Arkansas basketball winning and he had a direct impact on us advancing all the way to the Sweet 16.

"He worked diligently with our staff to improve his game and he was dedicated to excelling in our playing style. His character, leadership and unselfishness have made him one of the premier players in the NBA Draft.

"We are excited about draft day for not only Anthony, but our entire group of Pro Hogs."

Black was the only SEC player to finish in the top 25 in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots this season.

"Some games the team needed my scoring, and other times my role was to get others going," Black told ESPN. "Switching up roles was pretty easy for me depending on who was hot. I was happy to do whatever we needed to win games.

"I feel like I can impact the game on or off the ball."