Bulls remain alive, rally from 19 down





TORONTO -- Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter before LaVine carried them back. He scored 17 points in the third as Chicago cut the gap to nine, then added 13 more in the fourth to help the Bulls advance.

Bulls Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was "phenomenal" against the Raptors.

"His performance was extraordinary," Donovan said. "It gave us life and it gave us hope."

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago went 3-0 against the Heat this season. The Bulls won in Miami twice, including on opening night.

"They're going to make adjustments. We are, too," LaVine said. "It's going to be whoever wants it more. I think it comes down to that."

The Bulls shot 3 for 19 from three-point range through the first three quarters but LaVine connected twice as Chicago made four of seven from distance in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, but Toronto's season ended in disappointment as the Raptors -- with DeRozan's nine-year-old daughter, Diar, screaming when they shot -- went a dismal 18 for 36 at the free throw line. Toronto missed six attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we played well enough to win tonight but it just didn't go our way," Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said.

Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, and O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points. Toronto didn't win three in a row until January and never won more than four in a row in a season that struggled to generate any momentum.

"We're going to have to be better," Siakam said. "Not consistent enough and that's got to change."

Chicago's Alex Caruso connected from the corner to tie the score at 91-91 with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter and Patrick Beverley's (Arkansas Razorbacks) three-pointer with 5:07 remaining gave the Bulls a 96-93 lead. It was Beverley's first basket of the game.

VanVleet's 3 with 3:11 to go knotted it again at 100-100, but LaVine and DeRozan replied with baskets for the Bulls.

Barnes and Siakam each made one of two at the line inside the final two minutes, and VanVleet missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game.

Siakam's driving dunk with 19 seconds left cut it to 105-104. After a timeout, LaVine pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Caruso fouled Siakam on a three-pointer but the Raptors star missed his second and third attempts.

The Raptors led 28-23 after one and 58-47 at the break after VanVleet connected on a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer.

VanVleet's three-pointer with 9:09 left in the third gave Toronto a 19-point edge, but LaVine and the Bulls trailed 81-72 heading to the fourth.

THUNDER 123, PELICANS 118

NEW ORLEANS -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted his 32-point night with a go-ahead baseline jumper and four clutch free throws in the final 29 seconds, and Oklahoma City beat New Orleans to remain alive in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Josh Giddey had 31 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds for Oklahoma City, the only Western Conference team still playing with a losing record.

The loss eliminated the ninth-seeded Pelicans while 10th seed Oklahoma City advanced to play at Minnesota on Friday night for the right to enter the NBA playoffs as an eighth seed.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, including a three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to give the Pelicans a slim chance to come back.

But after Gilgeous-Alexander hit two free throws, Herbert Jones threw away an inbound pass, virtually sealing New Orleans' fate.

Lu Dort scored 27 for the Thunder, including a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAME

LAKERS 108,

TIMBERWOLVES 102, OT

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles claimed the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a grueling overtime victory over short-handed Minnesota Tuesday night.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and iced the win with two free throws with 8.4 seconds left for the Lakers, who will face second-seeded Memphis in the first round starting Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and Mike Conley hit three free throws with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to tie it for the Wolves.

Anthony Davis had 24 points, 15 rebounds and one tremendously ill-advised foul on Conley, who scored 23 points. Los Angeles still survived its back-and-forth meeting with Minnesota, which gave an inspired effort for the first three quarters while playing without starters Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.

Gobert is suspended for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during Minnesota's regular-season finale against New Orleans, while McDaniels is out indefinitely with a broken hand after punching a wall in frustration Sunday.

Los Angeles finally won it with defense, holding the Wolves to seven points in the final 11 minutes from midway through the fourth quarter while the Lakers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half. After leading for most of the night, Minnesota went scoreless for six full minutes.

Schröder drilled a tiebreaking three-pointer with 1.4 seconds to play in regulation, but the Wolves forced overtime when Conley hit his free throws after Davis stepped on his foot after he had already released a three-point attempt.





NBA at a glance

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta 116, Miami 105

Atlanta earns East No. 7 seed

LA Lakers 108, Minnesota 102, OT

LA Lakers earn West No. 7 seed

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Chicago 109, Toronto 105

Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118

FRIDAY’S GAMES

All times Central

NOTE Winners become No. 8 seed in each conference

Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)





Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates with Zach LaVine (8) and Nikola Vucevic after the team's win over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Fans outside Scotiabank Centre in Toronto watch coverage of the the Toronto Raptors playing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game. The Bulls won 109-105. (Aryln McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)



Fans outside Scotiabank Centre in Toronto watch coverage of the the Toronto Raptors playing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game. The Bulls won 109-105. (Aryln McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)



Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley, front, and forward DeMar DeRozan work against Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, middle, Pascal Siakam, right, and O.G. Anunoby for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Fans outside Scotiabank Centre in Toronto watch coverage of the the Toronto Raptors playing against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game. The Bulls won 109-105. (Aryln McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam misses a free throw with seconds left in the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)



Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) react during the first half of the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank bunn/The Canadian Press via AP)



Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates with Zach LaVine (8) and Nikola Vucevic (9) after the team's win over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan greets Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse after the Bulls' win in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)







Chicago guard Zach LaVine (lower right) and Toronto center Jakob Poeltl (lower left) positions themselves for a rebound Wednesday while Toronto’s Chris Boucher looks on during the second half of the Bulls’ 109-105 victory over the Raptors in Toronto. LaVine scored 39 points to lead the Bulls, who now face Miami on Friday for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. (AP/The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)





