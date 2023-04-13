‘Byrd’ takes flight early with Travs





Driveline Baseball's impact on the sport in recent years is immeasurable. Nobody knows that more so than Robbie Tenerowicz.

When he was released by the Cincinnati Reds in July 2022, 45 games after being promoted to Class AAA Louisville, it took him all of two days to get back to Driveline.

"I wouldn't be in pro ball without Driveline and those guys," Tenerowicz said. "Especially this offseason, I just treated it like an extended offseason."

Tenerowicz, nicknamed "Byrd," guesses he's spent more than 10,000 hours at the Kent, Wash., facility sandwiched 30 minutes south of Seattle and 30 minutes north of his home in Tacoma, Wash.

Founded in 2008, Driveline has become the go-to place for hitters and pitchers across professional baseball looking to revamp or re-tool their careers.

Going 3 for 3, scoring 1 run and driving in 3 in the Arkansas Travelers' 12-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Tenerowicz is showing he's back on track.

Tenerowicz was Driveline's first professional hitting trainee in 2019 when he teamed up with college teammates Max Dutto and John Soteropulos. Dutto is Driveline's director of player development, and Soteropulos is a hitting coach for multiple major league hitters.

He spent this past offseason working with Driveline on many things related to his swing, but there were words that made the biggest difference: "The. Weight. Room."

"I didn't try and look at box scores or anything. I just followed my friends on the MILB app and just got after it," Tenerowicz said. "In minor league free agency, you just got to show that you got exponentially better. I mean, you can't stay the same."

Tenerowicz, 28, was a 27th-round pick in the 2016 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Cal. He was born and raised around the San Francisco Bay area, but has lived with his wife in Tacoma for most of his professional career.

That's why, when his agent was fielding calls from major league teams looking to sign him, it was an easy decision to make.

"He was in contact with like three or four teams, but I knew I wanted to be a Mariner," Tenerowicz said. "The Mariners feel like my home team. I'm from California, but I've been up in Washington so long that I feel like I'm playing for my home team now."

In his first five games for Arkansas, he is 9 for 21, recording a hit in all five games, with 11 RBI and a 1.1331 OPS.

He and Arkansas (5-0) continued their undefeated start Wednesday by scoring in five of eight at-bats. The Travelers top-four hitters, Tenerowicz batting third, went 9 for 13 with 10 RBI.

It's early in his Mariners career, but Tenerowicz said he has already settled in.

"Everyone's been really friendly, welcoming and stuff like that," Tenerowicz said. "It makes it a lot easier because there are nerves when you go to an organization. I haven't met a bad person at all with the Mariners, not that I did with any teams, but it's just nice to keep that streak going."





