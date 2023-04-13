Camp ignites love for outdoors

Pine cones burn really well.

That's good to know when you need a campfire at dawn to listen for wild turkeys gobbling.

Making campfires is one thing I do exceptionally well. I consider myself an expert, maybe one of the world's foremost, in this art. That is why it has been so irksome to encounter fireproof wood at the Old Belfast Hunting Club in northern Grant County. On two separate days Alan Thomas of Benton and I met to listen for gobblers. Chad Hamlin of Little Rock and his son Hayden Hamlin joined us the second day. We have at our campsite a large pile of well-seasoned pine chunks. They should burn easily.

Both times Thomas and I meticulously gathered pine tinder from around the campsite. We made a tinder teepee and lit it with anticipation of dawn comfort. We added bigger sticks, and bigger ones after when the former blazed. Once we attained the proper heat, we added the log chunks. One might have mistaken them for asbestos. The flames licked their sides but failed to ignite them despite mine and Al's constant infusion of tinder.

This struggle continued for hours. The chunks finally ignited at about 9 a.m., as we prepared to leave. A responsible woodsman does not leave a fire unattended and we worked too hard for this meager blaze to extinguish it, so we waited. And waited. It was maddening.

I returned Tuesday afternoon. It was warm, and there was absolutely no need for a fire, but I had a point to make. I brought a week's worth of paper refuse from home and placed it in our fire ring, which is merely an automotive tire rim atop a pedestal of big rocks. We're a high rent group at Old Belfast, and we love to flaunt such ostentatious opulence.

Atop the paper I placed a giant bed of pine cones, and then I coated them with two jars of bacon grease and sausage grease that I have accumulated over the months.

Atop this conglomeration I erected a monument of fire-retardant pine logs. I stuck my goose-necked lighter at the bottom.

"Not so tough after all, are you, boys?" I thought aloud, consumed with pyromaniacal ecstasy as the flames consumed the pyre.

I sat in one of the chairs and admired my handiwork. It was good. It was very, very good.

It wasn't just the fire that was good. The entire day was one of intense good humor, the kind I wish I could bottle and pour out upon the world when the cosmos seems awry.

When the fire was done, I went for a walkabout to listen for turkeys and, if I were really lucky, to see one. I strolled down Detonti Trail and passed the P.J. Spaul's palace of a box stand. He has rearview mirrors from automobiles installed inside so Spaul can look around without moving. Way down where the road bends, I've always wanted to hide a buck deer decoy on a pulley system in the woods and stuff it with Tannerite. I would hide in the woods on opening morning of modern gun deer season and slowly pull the decoy out into the middle of the road.

It's nothing personal, just a friendly rivalry that dates back to when Spaul was the spokesman for the Corps of Engineers. Our landowner prohibits Tannerite and besides, that would be uncivil, but it's a fun fantasy.

Farther down is Mike Romine's stand. After a rabbit hunt in January, I removed a pair of hunting boots and donned a pair of more comfortable shoes for the ride home. I forgot to put the boots in the truck, so they sat by the roadside in the rain and ice until March. I retrieved them a couple of weeks ago when I was giving a tour to prospective members.

I made the turn at the end of the road and walked up Collins Trace past the spot where I killed The Boss, my first graduate level gobbler. A lot has changed since then. Much of the woods there have been clearcut, but I stopped and remembered The Boss marching up the road with his beard swaying back and forth like a Croix de Guerre medal. My mind went back in time, and I recalled every nuance of that wonderful day.

Finally, I reached the crossroads. I took some photos and sent them to a friend, and then I retraced my steps back to camp. I walked 5.1 miles and 12,656 steps, according to the Health app on my iPhone.

I felt great. I wish every day could be like that.