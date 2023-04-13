Catholic school denied state funds

A state board on Tuesday denied the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City's application to open what would be the first publicly funded religious charter school in the United States, in a move that delays -- for now -- a probable legal reckoning over long-held constitutional principles on the separation of church and state.

The five members of Oklahoma's Statewide Virtual Charter School Board unanimously rejected the proposal, citing the need for clarification on several points, including how a taxpayer-sponsored Catholic school would comply with the Constitution.

The school's supporters said it was "fairly normal" for the board -- which has given the archdiocese 30 days to revise the application -- to reject such bids on their first attempt. The application did not have the backing of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, whose president said in a statement that religious charter schools are likely to run "afoul" of state and federal law and that "board members are right to move cautiously as they weigh the impact of violating the law."

The archdiocese said St. Isidore of Seville, the proposed virtual Catholic charter school, would "derive its original characteristics" from its "Catholic identity" and operate as a "genuine instrument" of the religion. It is also an effort to support rural children in the state who need more educational options said Brett Farley, who sits on St. Isidore's board. Opening a private school, "is just too cost prohibitive," he said.

Whether St. Isidore's application is approved or denied, it lays the groundwork for a legal battle that could make its way to the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority.

The proposal has sparked criticism because of the questions it raises about the Constitution's establishment clause and the state's constitution, which explicitly prohibits public money being used to "benefit or support" any system of religion.

"It's hard to think of a clearer violation of the religious freedom of Oklahoma taxpayers and public school families than the state establishing the nation's first religious public charter school," said Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Some have also raised concerns that such a school, which explicitly plans to hire Catholic teachers, would be free to break civil rights law, including possibly discriminating against religious minorities and LGBTQ people. Other Catholic schools in the nation can admit only Catholic families and only hire Catholic employees because they are privately funded.

The proposal does not have universal support from the state's senior Republican leaders, with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond having argued that "our public school system shall be open to all children and be free from sectarian control."

When asked about hiring and admissions policies, Farley declined to comment on "hypotheticals." He said the school would "comply with the regulations, but also operate within the space carved out" by the Supreme Court. The high court recently issued rulings that loosened restrictions on public funding of religious schools and interests, in decisions that critics say blur the line between church and state.

St. Isidore is also part of a debate over the "school choice movement," a cause taken up by former President Donald Trump, which aims to expand alternatives to traditional public schools its proponents say are not meeting the needs of Americans. Critics say the movement drains resources from the public education system that is relied upon by the majority of the population.

Supporters of St. Isidore, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, claim that denying the school funding is religious discrimination. Religious liberty "precludes the government from singling out believers for disfavor or preventing them from fully participating in public life, including in public-benefits programs," Stitt wrote in February.

"The idea that public schools aren't religious is a specious idea," said Farley, who is also executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, adding that secularism is a "religion unto itself."

Information for this article was contributed by Moriah Balingit of The Washington Post.