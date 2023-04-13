Concert association sets event today

The Master'Singers will appear in concert at 7 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center. The performance is presented by the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association.

"The Master'Singers are ministers of music/worship leaders, directors, accompanists, choir leaders, pastors, staff members and staff spouses from Arkansas Baptist churches in every corner of the state and all places in between," according to a news release.

"These men and women find incredible joy in singing and worshiping together, in sharing fellowship, and in praying and supporting each other as they serve weekly in their respective churches."

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans, and $15 for children 12 years old and younger. Details: https://searkconcert.org/.

PB school board virtual event set

A virtual community meeting, Enhancing the Pine Bluff School District, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. April 18. Sederick Charles Rice, Zone 4 Pine Bluff School Board member, invites Pine Bluff residents to attend the session, according to a news release.

Participants can register and provide feedback at https://forms.gle/Bk9v4u8bST1cp14F7. To join the Zoom meeting, the link is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/81557856153 with Meeting ID: 815 5785 6153 and Passcode: ZEBRASBEST.

Health screenings set at Expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a health fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held during the Business Expo of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Health fair will include blood pressure, glucose and cancer screenings; stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, and weight and body mass index information.

Carpe' Diem reopening

Carpe' Diem boutique at White Hall is reopening under new owners Matt and Laura Golden, according to a news release.

Located at Dogwood Village, 7106 Dollarway Road, Suite 120, the business will hold a grand reopening April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature giveaways as well as refreshments. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 with the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

The women's clothing shop has been closed since April 1 for remodeling and resetting new inventory.

Carpe' Diem has been located at the Dogwood Village for eight years and was recently sold by The Atwoods of the Woodshed BBQ restaurant to Matt and Laura Golden of LS Cleaning Concepts. Matt Golden is also a 25-year veteran at the Little Rock Fire Department, according to the release.

"This has been nothing short of a spirit driven opportunity since I received the phone call asking if was interested in purchasing the boutique," Laura Golden said. "I'm so thankful and blessed to continue the legacy of this wonderful storefront."

The store offers women's classic, plus size, and trendy clothing and accessories. Store hours will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.