Concert marks 42 years for music tabloid

A concert on Sunday in Little Rock will celebrate the Nightflying entertainment guide and its publisher and editor, Peter Read.

The Nightflying 42nd Anniversary Blowout at White Water Tavern will have performances by Akeem Kemp, Amy Garland Angel and the Nick Devlin Band, Arkadelics featuring Karen Harris, Gil Franklin and his All-Star Band, the Gene Reid Band, Barbara Raney, Jimmy Lynn and Psychedelic Velocity, Charlotte Taylor, Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders, Mark Currey and Gib Ponder.

Jeff Allen will emcee, and there will be a silent auction of art and other items.

Music promoter and manager Aaron Crowder, owner of AC Music Team, is organizing Sunday's concert.

"Over the years I would see Peter at different clubs and we became good friends," says Crowder, who hosts "Blues on A Monday Afternoon" on KABF-FM, 88.3. "Peter has been a tremendous help to a lot of musicians through his newspaper. He was way ahead of his time. When he made Nightflying, there weren't any entertainment guides out there."

Read was a working musician and music promoter with no publishing experience when he founded Nightflying in Fayetteville.

"I had to hide the fact that I was a musician," he says. "I got considerable [criticism] from other musicians that I was starting the paper to promote myself as a musician."

The free paper had an auspicious debut. Read and his sister, Rebecca Read Slater, were pasting up the first issue on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, when they learned that John Lennon had been shot to death in New York City. They hurriedly remade the issue to include the news before rushing it to the printer at 4:30 a.m.

The first issue was eight pages, Slater says, adding that the tabloid grew to 48 pages.

In the early days in Fayetteville, "I took the left side of Dickson Street and Peter took the right side and we sold ads," says Slater, who worked with her brother on the paper for about six months.

Read eventually relocated Nightflying to Morrilton, where his family had moved from Washington when he was young.

He kept Arkansas and Mid South music lovers up to date on where bands were playing at clubs and other venues across the region. There were interviews with musicians, stories about festivals, record reviews and other features.

"He would push those club owners," says Slater, who lives near Seattle and plans to be here for the show. "He needed their schedules — who's playing, what's happening? In my mind, it made them make sure they had something going on."

The candid photo collages of club-goers on the pages of concert listings became a Nightflying signature. At its peak, Read says, the paper had a monthly circulation of 50,000 in Arkansas and surrounding states.

Musician Jason Lee Hale recalls in an email what it was like when Read showed up to cover a gig.

"I remember how we all lit up when we saw Peter in the room because we were excited about possibly having a photo published. It energized us musicians. We stood prouder and stopped phoning it in. He was hard to miss because everyone swarmed him, wanting their picture taken. This was before everyone carried around a camera and it was a big, big deal. An appearance by Peter took a rather ordinary night and turned it into something memorable."

The final print issue of Nightflying was published around 2018, said Read. It continued online at nightflyingpublication.com, though Read, who has had health issues over the years, says he hasn't been able to keep it updated.

Read says he plans to be at the concert, and when asked how he feels about the event, he says: "It's incredible. Just incredible."

The Nighflying 42nd Anniversary Blowout