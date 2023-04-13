Crutchfield shows off athleticism in high jump

Pine Bluff 4-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield proved once again he is one of the state’s top athletes when he high jumped 6 feet, 5 inches in his first time competing in the event.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, is also a standout in basketball and has football scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and other schools.

He had never practiced the high jump, but he decided to give it a try during an April 5 track meet. He cleared the height in his second attempt.

“I haven’t practiced on it not one time. I've only been to one track practice, but all I did was sprint,” said Crutchfield, who visited Arkansas on Tuesday.

A Rivals 4-star prospect, Crutchfield recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

Zebras head football coach Micheal Williams was stunned by Crutchfield’s feat in the high jump.

“I knew Courtney's leaping ability was phenomenal when I was recording him doing a windmill in basketball practice,” Williams said, “but for him to go to the track meet and basically tell the track coach he wanted to try high jump and just go do it is amazing.”