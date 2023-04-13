Marriages

Omari Hill, 47, and Schalonda Williams, 50, both of Jacksonville.

Julia Tobacyk, 31, and Max Modugno, 31, both of Little Rock.

Isaiah Choy, 33, and Jennifer Dryden, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Lazaro English, 40, and Cherita Powell Williams, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Sheriff Jallow, 30, and Lamonda Anderson, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Benjamin Ghormley, 40, and Helen Thicksten, 39, both of Little Rock.

McKenzie Moriconi, 25, and Matthew Townsend, 28, both of Little Rock.

Mason Wells, 36, and Jenna Harris, 35, both of Cammack Village.

Carlos Morales Alberto, 18, of North Little Rock and Maria Valdez Hernandez, 30, of Alexander.

Helminton Romero Pereira, 19, and Danis Espinales, 20, both of Little Rock.

Deric Baker, 21, and Alexia Owens, 19, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1312. Elayna Lambert v. Joseph Alexander.

23-1313. Antonio Coutino v. Gladis Diaz.

23-1327. Christopher Edens v. Lacie Edens.

23-1330. Carl Minick v. Megan Cavanaugh.

23-1332. Ellen Hagood v. John Hagood.

23-1333. Veronica Battaglia v. Christi Willson.

GRANTED

22-83. Andee Ewing v. Michael Ewing Jr.

22-1822. Cornelius Perry v. Colesia Thomas.

22-2635. Lauren Scott v. Michael Scott.

22-2898. Amanda Garrison v. Brannon Garrison.

22-3278. Shannon Garrison v. Eric Garrison.

23-421. Kasey Doss v. Scott Murphy.

23-486. Tina Jones v. Tracey Jones.

23-810. Jennifer Thornton v. Aaron Carter III.