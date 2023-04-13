EDITORIAL: You don’t say?

In case you missed it, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered its findings on the cause of heavy flooding in recent years in the Illinois River Basin in western Arkansas. The unveiling of the study occurred in Siloam Springs at a public hearing that began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the paper, "The river overflowed its 25-year flood level twice since 2011 and its 100-year flood level once in the same time period."

The primary takeaway from the study? The heavy floods were caused by . . . heavy rainfall.

Who knew?