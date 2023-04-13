Expert shares tips on a healthier life





Spring is a great time to remind oneself of the importance of maintaining good nutrition and an overall healthy lifestyle, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“This spring, families and individuals are encouraged to improve their health by making healthier food choices, participating in physical activity and making healthy behavior changes,” she said in a news release.

Henson recommends these tips to kick-start a healthier lifestyle:

PLAN YOUR SNACKS.

Eat a variety of tasty, nutritious ready-to-eat foods that are easily accessible nearby. Planning snacks will help reduce the temptation to eat less healthy options from stores and snack machines.

DRINK MORE

WATER. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Choose MyPlate suggests you reduce calories by drinking water. Soda, energy and sports drinks are significant in added sugar and calorie sources. Make fun ice cubes from 100% juice or add fruit slices to make water more exciting.

BUILD A HEALTHY PLATE. The USDA Choose MyPlate recommends you incorporate healthy foods from all food groups. Incorporating various nutritious foods in your diet will provide you with the nutrients, minerals and vitamins to be healthy.

ADD PHYSICAL

ACTIVITY. Exercise is essential for your health. Active individuals are less likely to develop chronic disease than inactive adults. Try something new; sign up for a class to learn how to salsa dance, surf, do tai chi or play a sport.

READ NUTRITION FACTS LABELS. When selecting foods, it is essential to read the label. The ingredient list and nutrition facts label can be helpful tools to help make more healthy choices and help you determine how many calories and how much fat, sugar and salt are in the packaged food.

