Farmers’ plans for planting cotton decline, rice and corn intentions rise

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Prospective Plantings report released last month indicates cotton acreage planting intentions in Arkansas fell significantly and intentions for rice and corn acreage grew.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Prospective Plantings report published March 31 indicates planned upland cotton acreage in Arkansas fell by 25% to 480,000 acres and planned rice acreage increased by 18% to 1.3 million acres compared to the 1.11 million acres that were planted last year.

Planned corn acreage is up 810,000 acres or by 14% compared to last year; planned peanut acreage is up 6% and planned winter wheat acreage is up 5%.

Planned soybean acreage is down 4% from last year and planned oat acreage decreased by 2o%.

Farmers signaled that they intend to plant more than 7 million acres of major commodity crops like rice, soybeans and cotton, as well as other major crops in Arkansas this year.