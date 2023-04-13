Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

David Harris, 56, of 2 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection aggravated assault on family or household member. Harris was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

Shawn Easley, 42, of 730 W. Foothills Drive in Greenland, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Easley was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Michael Tyson, 36, of 205D Halsey St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household and domestic battering. Tyson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Allen Kelley, 43, of of 1022 S. Harris Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Kelley was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.