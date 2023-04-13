The nation in brief: Tim Scott offers positive candidacy view; Fox News to host GOP primary debate; Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeking 3rd term; GOP’s Eric Early to run against Feinstein

Sen. Scott offers positive candidacy view

MARION, Iowa -- Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Wednesday that conservatives are "starved for hope" as he tried to present a more positive vision for the future than some of his potential rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Scott, who announced plans earlier in the day to form an exploratory committee, said voters he has spoken with respond favorably to his optimistic outlook for the country and his conservative ideals.

"I think my candidacy is really designed around what the American people want to talk about, what their priorities are and what their issues are," Scott said in an interview in Marion, a suburb of Cedar Rapids.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, was in Iowa for a day of political meetings with evangelical pastors and Christian home-school parents, both subsets of the influential Christian conservative base of Republicans' leadoff caucus state.

He declined to say whether former President Donald Trump is offering a less-than-unifying message in his bid for a White House comeback.

Bemoaning Democratic leaders as needlessly dividing the country by fostering a "culture of grievance," Scott positioned himself as the antidote to "the radical left," a self-made success story as the son of a single mother who overcame poverty.

"When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative," he said in a video. "I threaten their control."

Fox News to host GOP primary debate

Fox News will host the first official debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primary in Milwaukee in August, the Republican National Committee's chair said Wednesday.

Ronna McDaniel made the announcement on the network's flagship morning program, "Fox and Friends," adding that all participants will be asked to agree to a party loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.

Donald Trump, the former president and current polling front-runner for the nomination in 2024, has refused to say whether he would support a nominee other than himself. In a February radio appearance, he said his support "would have to depend on who the nominee was."

McDaniel explained the reason for the pledge.

"Let me ask you this, as RNC chair, and we're hosting RNC debates with Fox, if I said I wouldn't support the nominee of our party, I'd be kicked out," she said. "So why would we host a debate stage without every candidate saying I'm going to support whoever the voters choose, and the voters want that."

"It's about beating Joe Biden," she added.

McDaniel did not say how the party would determine who qualifies for the debate stage.

"We'll put that criteria out soon," she said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks 3rd term

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spearheaded legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last year, announced Wednesday that she is seeking a third term in battleground Wisconsin.

Baldwin, 60, said she intends to continue fighting for the working class and families struggling with inflation, as well as opposing Wisconsin's abortion ban.

No Republicans have announced they are running for Baldwin's seat, which will be critical for Democrats to hold to maintain control of the Senate.

The state's Democratic Party chair, Ben Wikler, celebrated the announcement, saying, "No one works harder for Wisconsin families than Tammy Baldwin." He said there was "a reason so many Republican politicians are hiding under a rug instead of running for U.S. Senate: They know that Wisconsinites trust Tammy Baldwin."

Rachel Reisner, the Wisconsin Republican Party's communications director, said Baldwin needs to explain "voting in lockstep with [President] Joe Biden's unpopular agenda."

GOP's Eric Early to run for Feinstein's seat

LOS ANGELES -- A Republican attorney announced he's entering the 2024 contest to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, joining a growing field in a state known for its liberal political tilt.

Eric Early -- an unsuccessful candidate for state attorney general in 2022 and 2018 and for Congress in 2020 -- said Tuesday he will campaign for the votes of "forgotten" Californians contending with rising crime, drug use, high taxes and what he called "far-left" ideology creeping into government.

He said on his website that he will "stand up to the Socialist, 'woke' interests that control Washington, D.C."

Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, said in February that she would not seek reelection. Her term ends in January 2025.

Early is joining a field led by three prominent Democratic members of Congress: Rep. Katie Porter, known for her tough questioning of CEOs and other witnesses at hearings; Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial; and Rep. Barbara Lee, the only member of Congress to vote against the authorization for military force after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



