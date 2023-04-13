Get to know: DB commitment Noreel White

Arkansas consensus 4-star commitment Noreel White chose the Hogs because of co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and the environment around the program.

White, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, picked the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn and other schools on March 13.

He’ll play cornerback in Fayetteville while also possibly getting touches at receiver.

“It was like a different experience to me,” said White of Arkansas “It spoke volumes to me. The other colleges, I never met the whole coaching staff like the interns. I met the whole intern staff, I met all the (graduate assistants), the assistant coaches, the head coach. I met every person on the Arkansas staff.”

He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January

Nickname: Dirt

Favorite thing about playing DB: gettin the wide receiver frustrated

Coach Woodson is: like family

Funniest football moment: lot to explain

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: real estate

My mom is always on me to do: be a better version of myself

Must watch TV: Snowfall

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

My two pet peeves are: repeating myself, pacing back and forth

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Nelk boys

My hidden talent is: Fishing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken tenders

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Chips

Favorite dessert: Cheesecake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Mango

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii

I’m terrified of: Spiders, dogs, anything scary

Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Everywhere

Love or hate horror movies: Love

Cat or dog person: Dog

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: Never

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Snap

Best advice I’ve received: Stay on path

Role model: Brother

Three words to describe me: Brave, outgoing, introvert

People would be surprised that I: hate watermelon