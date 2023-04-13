Get to know: DB commitment Noreel White

Arkansas consensus 4-star commitment Noreel White chose the Hogs because of co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and the environment around the program.
White, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, picked the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn and other schools on March 13.
He’ll play cornerback in Fayetteville while also possibly getting touches at receiver.
“It was like a different experience to me,” said White of Arkansas “It spoke volumes to me. The other colleges, I never met the whole coaching staff like the interns. I met the whole intern staff, I met all the (graduate assistants), the assistant coaches, the head coach. I met every person on the Arkansas staff.”
He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January
Nickname: Dirt
Favorite thing about playing DB: gettin the wide receiver frustrated
Coach Woodson is: like family
Funniest football moment: lot to explain
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: real estate
My mom is always on me to do: be a better version of myself
Must watch TV: Snowfall
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleportation
My two pet peeves are: repeating myself, pacing back and forth
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Nelk boys
My hidden talent is: Fishing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken tenders
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Chips
Favorite dessert: Cheesecake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Mango
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii
I’m terrified of: Spiders, dogs, anything scary
Sky dive or bungee jump? Sky dive
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Everywhere
Love or hate horror movies: Love
Cat or dog person: Dog
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: Never
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Snap
Best advice I’ve received: Stay on path
Role model: Brother
Three words to describe me: Brave, outgoing, introvert
People would be surprised that I: hate watermelon