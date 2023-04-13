Governor of Puerto Rico declares emergency over coastal erosion

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor has declared a state of emergency to fight worsening coastal erosion across the U.S. territory that officials blame on climate change.

The government is setting aside $105 million in federal funds to implement nearly two dozen measures to offset the loss of land and minimize its effects. The measures include relocating homes, creating artificial reefs, planting mangrove trees and adding sand to beaches.

“This is an ambitious agenda,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico has nearly 700 miles of coastline, and two-thirds of the island’s 3.2 million resident live in coastal areas. Of that population, more than 20% live in areas at high risk for flooding.

A study by the University of Puerto Rico found that more than 60 miles of shoreline has migrated inland. Much of the erosion is blamed on storms including Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that slammed into the island in 2017, with experts warning that future storms will be more powerful and occur more often.

By 2018, erosion was identified on 40% of Puerto Rico’s beaches, and accretion, which is the accumulation of sand, was found on 60% of the beaches, according to the Institute of Coastal Investigation and Planning of Puerto Rico.

The measures announced Tuesday will be implemented in municipalities that have been hit the hardest, including Rincon, Cabo Rojo, Isabela and the neighboring sister island of Vieques, all popular with tourists.

The island’s Department of Natural Resources also was ordered to create a new protocol to deal with coastal erosion and update its coastal zone management plan.



