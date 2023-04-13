John J. Sigg, an 80-year-old Kansas man, sued the sheriff of Allen County and a former deputy for $500,000 claiming he was pursued and ultimately shot with a stun gun for driving 38 mph in a 35 zone.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, said "Digidog is out of the pound" as officials unveiled high-tech policing devices including a 70-pound robotic canine to be deployed in risky situations such as hostage standoffs, though critics have called the robo-mutt creepy and dystopian.

Michael Barzman, a former Los Angeles auctioneer, agreed to plead guilty in a fraud scheme in which he created paintings that he attributed to the Neo-expressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat that wound up in the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida.

Jennifer Scruggs of Turner, Maine, was charged with 10 counts of making firearm straw purchases after officials say she bought 55 guns that made their way to gangs in Southern California.

Matthew Beasley, a suspended personal injury lawyer in Las Vegas, was released from custody as he awaits trial on charges of money laundering and wire fraud in a $460 million Ponzi scheme in which investors were allegedly promised a 13% profit in 90 days.

Stephanie Washington of Connecticut, who was seriously injured when a police officer opened fire on her and her boyfriend because their car was said to match the description of one linked to an attempted robbery, settled her lawsuit against the town of Hamden and others for $1.1 million.

Jorge Dupre Lachazo, an appliance deliveryman in Boca Raton, Fla., was given two life sentences plus 30 years for beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire after installing her clothes washer and dryer.

Tina Peters, who was barred from overseeing elections in Mesa County, Colo., and awaits trial on charges of tampering with voting equipment, in a separate obstruction case was sentenced to four months of house arrest with an ankle monitor and 120 hours of community service and fined $750.

Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's beleaguered secretary of state, announced he won't seek reelection but hopes people of all political persuasions "will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction."