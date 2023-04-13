Jonesboro man pleads guilty in federal court to weapons charge

A Jonesboro man indicted last year for possession of a firearm by a felon pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday in federal court.

Hanif Williams, 35, was arrested Jan. 10, 2022 by Craighead County sheriff's deputies who discovered drugs and a firearm at Williams' Jonesboro home when they went there to serve a warrant. Court records indicated that on Jan. 10, 2022, deputies looking for Williams went to his home and, although they got no answer when they knocked on the door, they could hear a man's voice in the home and a check on a green Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway came back to Williams as the owner.

A short time later, Williams was seen walking toward the road with a trash bag, at which time he was taken into custody, records said. According to the records, Williams asked police to shut the front door to his home and indicated he did not want the officers to enter the home. A subsequent search turned up just under 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 39.8 grams of suspected marijuana, a loaded Taurus .38 caliber revolver and $10,000 in cash. Williams was charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those charges were dismissed after Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on the firearm possession count.

In court Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller told Williams that under U.S. sentencing statutes, he was facing a possible 10-year prison sentence and a maximum $250,000 fine. He asked Williams if he had talked with his attorney, Lauren Graham, about potential sentencing options.

"You probably asked her, well, what am I going to get?" Miller said. "In state court when you plead guilty you know what you're going to get, and she probably told you 'I can't tell you right now. I can tell you a range but I can't tell you what the sentence is going to be.'"

Miller explained that until completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office, no one could tell him what his possible sentence might be.

"She can't tell you," he said. "She doesn't know because I don't know. ... We haven't calculated your guideline range yet."

Miller also explained that there is no parole in the federal system.

"In the state system you might get five years and go before the parole board in 10 months or something," he said. "That's not the way the federal system works. We don't have a parole board."

After Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge outlined the terms of the plea agreement and what facts the U.S. expected to be able to prove at trial, Miller then turned back to Williams.

"How do you plead?" he asked.

"Guilty, sir," Williams said.

"Did you, in fact, commit the offense as charged in the indictment?" Miller asked.

"Yes, sir," Williams said, then continued, "I did it and I apologize for my crime sir and I ..."

Holding up a hand, Miller stopped him.

"The things you're telling me now, we'll take that up at sentencing," Miller said.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following completion and review of the pre-sentence report later this year.