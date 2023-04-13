Little Rock Zoo euthanizes 33-year-old grizzly bear

A female grizzly bear at the Little Rock Zoo was "humanely euthanized" Thursday after officials learned the bear had advanced dental disease, according to a news release the zoo issued Thursday afternoon.

The 33-year-old bear named Nona was brought to the zoo at age 2, along with her sister, Ann, the zoo said. The bears were originally from Montana, where they had grown comfortable approaching campsites, leading to them being labeled "nuisance bears," the zoo said.

"On April 11, Zoo staff observed an abnormality in the bear’s mouth, so an examination was scheduled to further diagnose," the news release said. "Once the extent of the disease was known and weighing the long-term effect on the bear’s future quality of life, the decision was made to euthanize."