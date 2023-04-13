Lower gas prices cool March inflation pace

Inflation moderated notably in March as a decline in gas prices helped to pave the way for the slowest pickup in prices in nearly two years, providing relief for many American consumers and a positive talking point for President Joe Biden.

The consumer price index climbed 5% in the year through March, down from 6% annually in February. That marked the slowest pace since May 2021, according to the Labor Department.

Taken in total, the fresh inflation data suggested that consumer price increases were meaningfully moderating, but that progress remained gradual. And that mixed signal comes during a challenging economic moment for the Federal Reserve. The central bank is the U.S. government's main inflation fighter, and it has been trying to wrestle price increases back under control for slightly more than a year, raising interest rates to nearly 5% from near zero as recently as March 2022 to slow the economy and weigh down costs.

Officials are now assessing how their policy changes are working, and they are trying to gauge whether they need to do more to ensure that price increases will come fully under control. Consumer inflation has been decelerating after peaking at about 9% last summer, but the process has been slow. It remains a long way back to the 2% inflation that was normal before the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Uncertainty over how quickly and completely price increases will cool is being compounded by recent developments. A series of high-profile bank blowups last month could restrain the economy -- perhaps even enough to plunge the economy into a mild recession later this year, based on Fed staff forecasts. Some Fed officials are urging caution in light of the turmoil, even as others warn that the central bank should keep its foot on the economic brake and remain focused on its fight against rising prices.

Overall, the new data "solidifies the case for the Fed to do another hike in May, and to proceed cautiously from here," said Blerina Uruci, chief U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price, later adding that "it will take time to bring inflation down."

Fed officials' inflation target of 2% is defined using a different index: the personal consumption expenditures measure, which uses some data from the consumer price measure but is calculated differently and released a few weeks later. That measure has also been sharply elevated, although it too is moderating.

The White House welcomed the latest inflation news Wednesday, emphasizing that slower price increases mean more "breathing room" for families.

"Today's report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation," Biden said in a written statement.

As financial markets settled after the data release, stocks and bonds showed little change, suggesting investors viewed the numbers as being in line with the current outlook for the economy.

Yet the report also marked a less optimistic milestone: Inflation has been high in America for two full years, having first started to pick up in March 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS

According to the Wednesday data, a big chunk of the decline in the overall index is owed to a drop in gas prices that is not expected to last. And a few other indexes continued to show quick price increases, including new vehicles and hotel rooms.

Used car prices, which were an early driver of high inflation last year, fell 0.9%, the ninth straight monthly decline. Gas prices, which dropped 4.6% just from February to March, have tumbled 17% over the past year.

The Fed's yearlong streak of rate increases is also starting to cool a hot labor market, with recent data showing that companies are advertising fewer openings and that wage growth has been slowing from historically elevated levels.

Rental cost increases, the biggest driver of core inflation, are likely to continue to slow in the months ahead. According to the federal government's measures, rents have risen by about 9% in the past year.

Grocery prices dropped 0.3% from February to March. The cost of beef fell 0.3%, milk 1% and fresh fruits and vegetables 1.3%. Egg prices, which had soared after an outbreak of avian flu, plunged nearly 11% just in March, though remain 36% more expensive than a year ago.

Despite last month's decline, food costs are still up more than 8% in the past year. And restaurant prices, up 0.6% from February to March, have risen nearly 9% from a year ago.

The Fed is also laser-focused on the cost of services, which are rising at historically rapid rates. Officials at the central bank have said they believe that higher wages, while good for workers, are contributing to those price increases.

Last week's March jobs report, though, showed that wage growth has slowed steadily in the past year. Businesses are posting fewer open positions, and the number of Americans quitting their jobs to take new, mostly higher-paying work -- a driver of higher pay -- is falling.

A separate report out Wednesday showed average hourly earnings rose 0.2% in March, the first increase this year, and were down 0.7% from a year earlier.

But a more worrisome trend is the possibility that banks will pull sharply back on lending to conserve funds after the U.S. bank failures last month, igniting turmoil in the United States and overseas. Many smaller banks have lost customer deposits to huge global banks that are perceived to be too big to fail. The loss of those deposits will likely mean that those banks will extend fewer loans to companies and individuals.

Some small businesses say they are already having trouble getting loans, according to a survey by the National Federation for Independent Business. The IMF said Tuesday that pullbacks in lending could slow growth by nearly a half-percentage point over the next 12 months.

A slowdown in the economy could cool inflation and as a result would help the Fed achieve its objectives. But the blow to the economy might prove larger than expected. Under the worst-case scenario, it could mean a full-blown recession with the loss of millions of jobs.

FED COMMENTS

The Fed's latest estimates, released shortly after the March collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York, suggested officials expect to lift rates another quarter-point this year, to just above 5%. The central bank will announce its next policy decision May 3.

On Tuesday, John Williams, president of the Fed Bank of New York, said the central bank had more work to do in bringing down price increases and suggested that the central bank's March forecast for one more quarter-point rate move was still a "reasonable starting place."

But Austan Goolsbee, president of the Fed Bank of Chicago, suggested hours later that recent bank failures could make credit access tougher for businesses and consumers, slowing the economy, stoking uncertainty and creating a "need to be cautious."

"We should gather further data and be careful about raising rates too aggressively until we see how much work the headwinds are doing for us in getting down inflation," Goolsbee said.

And Mary Daly, president of the Fed Bank of San Francisco, suggested Wednesday that further rate moves might or might not be needed.

"Looking ahead, there are good reasons to think that policy may have to tighten more to bring inflation down," she said at an event in Salt Lake City. "But there are also good reasons to think that the economy may continue to slow, even without additional policy adjustments."

The CPI is one of the last major releases policymakers will have in hand before meeting. In coming weeks, they will also likely scrutinize wholesale inflation and retail figures, as well as other data including inflation-adjusted consumer spending and the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times; Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; and Reade Pickert and staff of Bloomberg News (TNS).